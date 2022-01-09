Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s ghost on Instagram

Social media has given us new ways to mourn and this also applies to the deaths of famous people. Once pilgrimages were made to Père-Lachaise just to leave a cigarette on Jim Morrison’s grave, now thematic accounts are opened on Instagram where you can relaunch photos and videos that preserve the allure of the deceased star at the height of success. It’s not just about consuming nostalgia, it’s more a séance in which their style is recalled to perpetuate their influence on society. A phenomenon that finds particular evidence with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy: the Instagram accounts dedicated to her are altars of a small cult cultivated by devoted users. By scrolling through these accounts in memoriam by Carolyn Bessette, it is impossible not to be magnetized. It’s hard to stop staring at the golden-blonde hues of her straight hair, the pool-blue eyes of Palm Beach, the broad Julia Roberts smile, the white, tapered hand that effortlessly squeezes, hugs, and leashes large dogs. , while sailing fast on the sidewalks of New York in Ralph Lauren. Born January 7, 1966 in New York, died July 16, 1999 in a plane crash while on her way to a wedding ceremony on Martha’s Vineyard with her sister Lauren and husband John F. Kennedy Jr, aka John John. Drowned in the Atlantic Ocean: in a sense it is a very chic way to die.

Carolyn Bessette has never given an interview, it was said that she did not like to show off her life. This did not stop the paparazzi stationed under the loft in Tribeca, where he lived with John John Kennedy: an appointment that he faced with dignity, showing himself impervious to the provocations of photographers. It is above all these stolen photos that have made her become a street-style icon and handed her over to posterity. Minimal and elegant, chic and New York, are the adjectives repeated as a mantra by fashion magazines that were the first to accept its disappearance. Yohji Yamamoto coat, Calvin Klein jeans and Prada boots, black, beige and a little red: the photos are shaken trying to absorb the style lessons. The photos of the very private wedding ceremony on Cumberland Island are the most beautiful of the most photogenic power couple ever. Watching them causes culture shock, especially today when influencers’ weddings are minute-by-minute documented marathons, with the army of wedding planners rolling out kilometers of lights on tents used as reception rooms, with cherubs carved in ice pissing vodka and brides with at least ten changes of clothes. In their most famous photo, Carolyn Bessette emerges from a semi-dilapidated church while the most fascinating man in the world kisses her gloved hand, wearing the most beautiful wedding dress ever seen: by Narciso Rodriguez, in pearl color, in crepe silk, which glides perfect. Of a simplicity that is mystical and works only for certain saints.

The Instagram account that must be followed to become cult initiates is @carolynbessettehd, who finds rare and blurry photos of the couple, taken from the gossip magazines of the 90s and works them giving them a clarity of 21st century technology. Those who manage @carolyn_iconic and @carolynbessette instead carry out the work of a documentary maker, with the same skill and delicacy of an Egyptologist struggling with an intact tomb covered with hieroglyphs. There are incredible finds, such as the screenshot from a video showing Lady Diana, Elton John and Carolyn Bessette at Gianni Versace’s funeral. Or the yellowed clipping of a newspaper that speaks of this “new flame” of Kennedy Jr, hoping that it is not “another Daryl Hannah”, with whom John John had previously had a liaison. Or the photo they took of her exiting Saks Fifth Avenue for the last shopping afternoon of her life, before boarding the fatal plane. And then the photos with Jennifer Aniston and Kate Moss, the boat trips, the runs in Central Park in athleisure side by side with her husband. Of such coolness that you can almost understand why certain extreme fringes of Qanon believe that John Kennedy Jr is still alive and are there waiting for his appearance in Dallas or during a Rolling Stones concert.

Misfortunes also happen to the beautiful. They were not of this world, yet they are dead. They were an idea of ​​the future that did not come true. It is difficult not to be overwhelmed by magical thinking and think about things whose opening words are “if they weren’t dead”. If they had not died, they would have become the natural tenants of the White House at the appropriate time and there would have been no Bush, the Towers would not have collapsed, there would have been no economic crisis of 2008 and not even the pandemic of 2020, and we would all still be temporally stuck in the second half of the nineties, happy, wealthy and with the family intact. As if the world had stopped in 1999.