Carolyn Smith fear for her health: “Chemo suspended”

Carolyn Smith scares fans: she had to stop chemo for another health problem, but the risks are so many.

The dancer and choreographer has been fighting for years against an ugly evil, which seems not to want to leave her way out. The woman, judge since 2007 of the talent Dancing with the stars, he is trying to defeat a malignant tumor.

She announced it in 2015, that she fell ill with breast cancer. After a period of remission, unfortunately, he had one bad relapsewho is trying to fight with the help of doctors.

For this reason, it has become testimonial of the AIRC, to support all those people, but especially women, who, like her, found themselves having to fight for life. In addition, she has even written a book, published by the publishing house HarperCollinstitled I Danced with a Stranger, where he tells about his experience with cancer.

Carolyn Smith stops chemo

The woman began chemo therapy, as she has told on several occasions, to defeat this damned tumor once and for all. She was guest at Verissimo, by Silvia Toffaninand the episode will air tomorrow Sunday 13 February 2022.

During the interview with the host of Verissimo, Carolyn revealed something incredibly disturbing. The woman he said he stopped chemo therapy, but not because she was cured of cancer.

The reason is yet another health problem of the dancer who currently have an ongoing liver infection. Doctors strongly advised her to stop chemo and wait for the infection to heal, although discontinuation of therapy could carry numerous risks.

Although Smith is an extremely strong person, who always shows herself with a smile, took this news really badlywhich Toffanin will talk more about during the meeting.

His fear, of course, is that the tumor will come back and expand. The choreographer in fact confessed to Verissimo’s microphones, with a broken voice:

“In the beginning it was easier, but moving forward I feel more fragile. The next checks I will do they agitate me because of the suspension of chemotherapy: the doctors told me that without this there is a 65% chance that the intruder will come back. “