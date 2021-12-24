Carolyn Smith very hard on Arisa “She wasn’t the best, she didn’t have to win” – Baritalia News

This year dancing with the Stars was won by Arisa paired with maestro Vito Coppola. Immediately after the proclamation, Morgan he lashed out at it Selvaggia Lucarelli and Guillermo Mariotto accusing them of being there only to steal salaries and that they don’t understand anything about dancing. And there are many to believe, like Morgan, which was not supposed to be Arisa to win but that there were other artists better than her.

Let’s see who has made statements in this regard.

Andrea Di Carlo, Arisa’s ex-boyfriend, gives his opinion

To speak on the victory of Arisa it was his ex boyfriend with whom the wedding was also planned, Andrea Di Carlo who is also the manager of two protagonists of dancing with the Stars of this year, Morgan and Federico Fashion Style.

Andrea Di Carlo gave a long interview to the weekly “Oggi”, during which he said of Arisa: “She was generous in exposing herself. His courage should be rewarded. And he has a sense of rhythm anyway. Certain Morgan was head and shoulders above. Federico also gave everything, has also earned the esteem of Wild Lucarelli“.

Instead, about the alleged love story that blossomed between Arisa and Vito Coppola, Di Carlo he said: “Having been romantically involved with her, I prefer not to say anything. In general, love stories on TV help“.

Carolyn Smith and Fabio Canino have their say on who won and who should have won

On the victory of Arisa at Dancing with the stars they also expressed themselves too Carolyn Smith, president of the jury and Fabio Canino, one of the jurors.

Carolyn Smith said: “Arisa was not the best, nor the competitor who made the most progress along the way. It was the revelation of Arisa like Rosalba. She arrived terrified, but she was the one who made the most progress as a woman ”.

For the Smith the best were Sabrina Salerno, Morgan and Bianca Gascoigne.

Canine, about the possibility that Arisa won for alleged love affair with Vito Coppola he said: “No, not this time. Arisa she is very sincere. At the final the public decides, not necessarily the best competitor wins, but the one who told the most moving or funny story or the nicest one. At the level of technical skill Sabrina Salerno should have won“.