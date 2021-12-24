Carolyn Smith’s Shocking Tale: “They Shot My Labrador”

“ Only a shitty man can shoot a peaceful, good dog like Mikee for no reason “She is furious and bitter Carolyn Smith, protagonist in spite of himself in a disturbing episode that hit, in the true sense of the word, his Labrador.

Through her Instagram profile, the Glasgow choreographer, a popular judge of dancing with the Stars, he told what happened in recent days to his dog, a specimen of the Labrador breed over ten years old: “ I’m making inquiries to confirm who did it. There was a lead bullet left inside, they couldn’t operate because she risked losing her leg! I don’t say anything else because I can go too far “.

Carolyn Smith has entrusted her long outburst to a social video. Very harsh statements that brought a sad and disturbing story to the attention of the public. The choreographer was away from home when the incident happened. Her brother-in-law, who looked after the Labrador and Smith’s two other dogs, two Yorkshire dogs, warned her that the animal was not well. “ As he was not walking well and getting worse by the day I asked my brother-in-law to take him to the vet and we found out that someone shot him. “, said the British dancer. Following the visit, the veterinarians found small lead bullets such as those used for hunting birds.