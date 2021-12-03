Carovita, in the Bergamo area a bloodletting of 500 million: “It will be a meager Christmas”

Stinging in sight for Bergamo families, increases of 500 million euros are expected. The increase in prices, which is affecting basic necessities, is already having its effects on energy and food costs. According to the estimate of Adiconsum Lombardia, each family made up of three people will have to pay out 1,300 euros more, spread over 12 months. Specifically, 410 euros (for a total that, multiplied by the 450 thousand Bergamo families exceeds 180 million) will be used to pay the electricity bill, 370 euros (165 million that will come out of the portfolios of Orobic families) will be used for the payment of gas for heating and cooking, while 205 euros per household (which makes 90 million euros on Bergamo families) represent the costs deriving from the increase in fuel.

The surge in inflation also weighs on foodstuffs, which risk hitting the pockets of families in Bergamo and its province for another 90 million euros. The sharp rise in electricity has already made itself felt in October and November, with the real risk of consumers losing purchasing power right around Christmas. We are at the gates of the winter period, which certainly will not facilitate the situation, due to the higher costs to be budgeted also for heating. «Once again, the strong growth is mainly attributable to the surge in the prices of energy goods and homes (+ 11%) – comments Mina Busi, president of Adiconsum Bergamo -. Driven by the increase in transport costs (+8.1%), the prices of basic necessities, such as food (+ 0.9%), also rise, with expected increases also for goods with a high frequency of purchase, accommodation services and catering, health services and expenditure on health and education. With these percentages, inflation also reaches its highest levels in our area since 2012 – continues Busi -. Furthermore, the significant increase in energy costs will have further negative consequences on the front of energy poverty, a phenomenon that is unfortunately growing rapidly. In addition to monitoring and controlling the trend of prices, primarily those of energy and food, to avoid speculative phenomena, it is urgent for the government to intervene by putting on the agenda a reform of the taxation system on bills (a starting from a careful review of the notorious system charges) and on fuels (with a review of excise duties), which has now become urgent – concludes Mina Busi -. In the meantime, we must learn to monitor the offers of the various centers to try to save and use all the precautions to avoid energy waste in the winter period ».