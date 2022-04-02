Carpaneto gym inaugurated. “Changing rooms and green area by the end of the year”

The new gym in Carpaneto was officially inaugurated with the traditional ribbon cutting which took place on the morning of Saturday 2 April in the presence of the authorities.

“Today we are all happy to be able to inaugurate the new gym that will serve the school complex and the sports associations of the area – began the mayor of Carpaneto Andrea Arfani, retracing the path that led to the construction of the new structure – We always need adequate spaces for sports activities. The first loan came in 2016, then in 2019 we carried out a more substantial project and today we have completed the first and most important of the three moments. The subsequent ones will bring, by the end of the year, the changing rooms with the toilets and the arrangement of the green area around that will connect the gym with both the elementary and middle schools ”.

The mayor of the boys Andrea Borreri he said, on behalf of all the students, he was very satisfied with this new space dedicated to sport and the collaboration between the Municipality and the School, which has given excellent results. The deputy mayor Paola Campopiano he recalled that “the gym will solve the problems of spaces and school hours dedicated to sporting activity, which is particularly important for the new generations”

The structure has an area of ​​900 square meters, and is suitable for three sporting activities: volleyball, basketball and five-a-side football as well as, of course, gymnastics. The total project foresees an expense of one million and one hundred thousand euros. A loan of 237 thousand euros and a mortgage made it possible to realize the first part of the cost of 650 thousand euros. The second, which includes the changing rooms, will be entrusted by May and will cost 320 thousand euros and the third, about 80 thousand, will arrange the surrounding green area.