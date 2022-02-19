Carragher: ‘United made a mistake by signing Cristiano’

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.18.2022 08:48:24





Jamie Carraghera former Liverpool defender, is usually very critical with the performance of the great players. The Englishman never holds anything back when asked for his opinion on a footballer. His last victim was Cristiano RonaldoManchester United striker, by ensuring that the best thing for the team is to get rid of him.

In an interview with Telegraphthe now commentator spointed out that the Red Devils made a serious mistake by betting on himsince it greatly destabilizes the team, something that does not compensate on the pitch despite what it can contribute.

“ANDl United made a mistake by re-signing Ronaldo last summer. AND it would be a bigger one to keep it the next season. If his return is limited to one season, letting him go will solve more problems than it will create. There’s noise after another disappointing result, every time a story leaks out about him ‘considering his future’ at the end of the season and when we notice the disheartened reaction every time United score and Ronaldo isn’t the scorer.” .

Carragher He referred to the multiple occasions in which It has been rumored that the striker is looking for a United exit, since he is fed up with the bad situation of the team, for what has sounded for teams like PSG or Real Madrid.

Since his return to the Mancunian team, CR7 He has played 27 games, of which 25 have been starters. Total records 15 goals and three assists, However, the English team has a great crisis that not even the numbers of the Portuguese can tarnish.