Carrefour, agreement reached on redundancies. 106 stores sold as franchises

Agreement reached with Carrefour Italy on the retirement incentive plan, on non-opposition to dismissal and on the protection of the working conditions of employees who will be involved in the sale or development of the franchise. The agreement between the company and the trade union federations Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs, marks the restoration of trade union relations and the start of a new management approach for the multinational’s recovery plan in Italy.

In particular, two separate agreements have been signed which sanction “the fight against contractual dumping and pirate contracts “ and the common will to agree on the minimum workforce in the directly managed points of sale, useful for ensuring quality working conditions and adequate assistance to the customer. The redundancy, reduced to 719 employees from the initial 769, will be handled solely with the criterion of non-opposition in the face of an incentive to leave. The agreement provides for internal retraining of personnel or redeployment to third parties.









The approach to the franchising theme is innovative in view of the sale of 106 stores in the sales network to third-party commercial operators in 2022. The agreement, the first signed in the commercial distribution sector, commits Carrefour to bind in the contracts stipulated with the franchisees to the application of the national collective labor agreements signed by Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs, to comply with health and safety regulations and to take the necessary measures. necessary to avoid any form of corruption.

In the event that directly managed points of sale are sold or rented to third parties, supplementary company bargaining will continue to be applied and trade union representation and accessibility will be recognized on an ongoing basis. There are also moments of monitoring for the progress of the franchising network, information prior to the opening of procedures for the sale of branches and the accountability of Carrefour if the trade unions report the franchisee’s failure to comply with the regulations.









The company also undertook not to provide for further assignments of activities to third parties. This is an important step aimed at preventing Carrefour personnel affected by the incentive mobility processes from being replaced by external personnel.

“An important step to manage a problematic restructuring plan for the impact on employment”, commented the unions at the end of the negotiation, underlining how, with regard to franchising and the fight against pirate contracts, at the request of the trade unions, Carrefour Italia was undertakes to insert contractual clauses with franchisees that lead them to apply to their employees the national collective labor agreements signed by Filcams, Fisascat and Uiltucs. “We consider this commitment – add Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs – essential to combat the poor work procured by pirate contracts which represents a scourge for the entire service distribution sector”.







