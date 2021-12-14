Carrefour-Auchan, rumors of merger. The Paris Stock Exchange believes in marriage – Corriere.it

The indiscretions regarding a possible merger between Auchan and Carrefour drag the latter to the stock exchange. The operation, which had been talked about in recent months, would not be completely abandoned and some options are being studied to send it to port. The Carrefour share, in the late morning, recorded an increase of 2.6% to 15.98 euros, one of the largest in the Cac 40 index which rose by 0.25%. According to the site Bfm Business the Moulin family, the first shareholder of Carrefour with 11% and the Mulliez, owners of Auchan, would always be in contact and would seek new financially satisfactory solutions to arrive at an aggregation between two transalpine giants of large-scale distribution, after Carrefour’s no two months ago. Last October the Mulliez family, following negotiations started in the spring, had made an offer for 21.5 euros per Carrefour share, for over 70% in cash and the rest in Auchan shares for a total value of 16.5 billion euros (against 12 billion of today’s capitalization), he had revealed Les Echos.

However, the proposal had not convinced the management of Carrefour, also due to the difficulty of evaluating Auchan, which is not listed on the stock exchange unlike Carrefour. Another obstacle would have been represented by the Moulin, willing to sell, but only if paid entirely in cash. The Moulins want a net exit, given the difficulty of evaluating the own means of a private company, while the 70/30 structure proposed by the Mulliez was dictated by the need to finance the transaction entirely through Auchan, rather than adding personal funds. note the Jefferies analysts. Auchan would therefore be exploring some alternatives to meet Carrefour’s needs. Among these, a lead could be to put other assets of the Mulliez family on the plate, such as Decathlon and Leroy Merlin. The other solution would be to appeal to a co-investor, able to contribute to the operation with the 30% of liquidity that is lacking. The fact, or at least the rumors, that the dialogue between Moulliez and Moulin remains constant, the analysts point out, underlines the industrial logic of an aggregation between Carrefour and Auchan, even if this potential struggles to be reflected in the Carrefour title.



