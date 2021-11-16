Carrefour fires 769 workers and closes 106 shops: redundancies also in Liguria

Genoa. The French multinational of large-scale distribution Carrefour Italy formalized the procedure for the trade unions collective redundancy announced in recent weeks as part of the discussion activated between the Parties on the 2022 Business Plan.

769 workers are involved in the personnel reduction procedure in 9 Regions: Aosta Valley, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Sardinia. There are 261 redundancies in 27 hypermarkets, 313 in 67 markets, 168 in 10 cash & carry and 168 jobs at the administrative offices of Milan, Nichelino, Rome, Airola, Gruliasco, Naples, Rivalta and Moncalieri.

As for our region, here are the details: 26 workers have been reached by the dismissal of which 3 of the store in Corso Assereto di Rapallo, 13 a Savona (9 at the supermarket in via Bosco in Alassio and 4 at the Cash and Carry point in Vado Ligure) and finally 10 in the province of Imperia, between the shops of Corso Garibaldi and Corso Marconi in Sanremo and via Gianetti in Imperia.

“A tragedy foretold – underlines Silvia Michela Advino, general secretary Fisascat Cisl Liguria – for some time we have been telling the company that turnover cannot be recovered by outsourcing services. A practice he has also done recently, giving up some points of sale considered less profitable. In this way, workers move from a structured company to small businesses, therefore with fewer protections and fewer prospects. Now let’s see how the negotiation will go and we will field tall our strength to avoid layoffs: even today Carrefour does not have a relaunch and restructuring plan, despite the fact that it increased its turnover during the pandemic. A situation that achieved this result for managerial inability and total absence of a development plan in the territories“.

The plan proposed by the company management also includes the divestment of 106 stores of the direct sales network, of which 82 Express and 24 Market, with the transfer to third-party entrepreneurs of the franchising network. “The Fisascat Cisl – said the assistant general secretary of the Cislin federation Vincenzo Dell’Orefice – considers that the path of a confrontation aimed solely at permitting dismissals and sale of shops to third parties is not feasible“.

The trade unionist urges “Carrefour Italy to integrate its action plan with parts relating to the future prospect of the directly operated network in Italy”. Starting with “a detailed investment plan on the physical commercial network, which in many cases presents structural defects that make the points of sale less and less usable and that often end up alienating customers from the brand”. To then intervene with “a focus on the hypermarket, a format that plays a significant role in the corporate organization of the French multinational in Italy, also in terms of employees, and which, therefore, it must necessarily be relaunched, if Carrefour actually wants to stay in our country“. And therefore “from the definition of a protocol on the working conditions and treatment of employees employed in the franchising branch and in outsourced activities”.

«Facing a negotiation only to allow the Company to reach the breakeven point in 2022, without this assuming specific commitments on the relaunch of its business and on the preservation of employment – commented Dell’Orefice – is not feasible “. “The Fisascat Cisl – concluded the trade unionist – believes it is of fundamental importance that the negotiations undertaken with the management of Carrefour Italia are aimed at establishing solutions that go beyond 2022, to concretely verify whether the interlocutors of the company part really have the intention to work effectively for the creation of a medium-term management balance “.

A few hours after the announcement of the unions, the company replies: “With reference to the transformation and relaunch plan for 2022 announced by Carrefour Italy last October 1st and discussed again during a meeting with the trade unions last November 11th, Carrefour confirmed that the incentive redundancy plan presented to the trade unions will be managed on an exclusively voluntary basis through the activation of a formal procedure as required by law, and will involve around 600 employees of the points of sale direct throughout the national territory e 170 employees of the headquarters – reads the press release – The company confirms its commitment, in the context of discussions with the trade unions and the institutions in charge, to ensure the best possible solution for each employee involved, favoring internal relocation and paths for entrepreneurship. With the relaunch plan, Carrefour confirms the the company’s willingness to stay and continue to invest in Italy, with the aim of returning to profitability and lasting and sustainable growth “.