Carrefour Italy formalizes 769 layoffs in nine regions and the disposal of 106 stores

The French multinational of large-scale distribution Carrefour Italy formalized the collective dismissal procedure announced in recent weeks to the trade unions as part of the discussion activated between the Parties on the 2022 Business Plan. 769 workers involved in the staff reduction procedure in 9 Regions: Valle D’Aosta, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania, Sardinia. There are 261 redundancies in 27 hypermarkets, 313 in 67 markets, 168 in 10 cash & carry and 168 jobs at the administrative offices of Milan, Nichelino, Rome, Airola, Gruliasco, Naples, Rivalta and Moncalieri. This was announced by the Italian Federation of Trade Unions for Commercial, Affine and Tourism Services – Fisascat. The plan proposed by the company management also provides for the disposal of 106 stores of the direct sales network, of which 82 Express and 24 Market, with the transfer to third party entrepreneurs of the franchising network.

The incentive redundancy plan that Carrefour presented to the unions “will be managed on purely voluntary basis through the activation of a formal procedure as required by law, and will involve approx 600 collaborators of the direct sales points throughout the national territory e 170 employees of the headquarters“. The company underlines this in a note, which “confirms the commitment, in the context of discussions with the trade unions and the institutions in charge, to ensure that each employee involved best possible solution, favoring the relocation internal and paths for entrepreneurship “. With the relaunch plan, Carrefour confirms the company’s willingness to stay and continue to invest in Italy, with the aim of returning to profitability and lasting and sustainable growth ”concludes the note.

The unions’ response arrived: “The Fisascat Cisl believes not passable the way of a finalized comparison only to allow layoffs and sales of shops to third parties “. This was declared by the Deputy Secretary General Vincenzo Dell’Orefice which urges “Carrefour Italia to integrate its action plan with parts relating to the future prospect of the directly operated network in Italy”. Starting with “a detailed investment plan on the physical commercial network, which in many cases presents structural defects that make the points of sale less and less usable and that often end up alienating customers from the brand”. To then intervene, he continues, with “a focus on hypermarketo, a format that plays a significant role in the corporate organization of the French multinational in Italy, also in terms of employees, and which, therefore, must necessarily be relaunched, if Carrefour actually wants to stay in our country “. And therefore “from the definition of a protocol on the working conditions and treatment of employees employed in the franchising branch and in outsourced activities. To deal with a negotiation only to allow the Company to reach the breakeven point (ie the point where revenues and costs are equivalent) in 2022, without it making specific commitments on the relaunch of its business and on the preservation of employment “continued Dell ‘ Goldsmith, “is not feasible. Fisascat Cisl believes it is of fundamental importance that the negotiations undertaken with the management of Carrefour Italia are aimed at establishing solutions that also go beyond 2022, to concretely verify whether the interlocutors of the company part really intend to work effectively for the creation of a medium-term management balance “. Carrefour Italy he made it known that “The reasons behind the surplus situation are to be identified in the serious economic management situation. The overall decline in turnover and customers on the one hand, and the incidence of labor costs on the other, have led to a situation of serious imbalance that is no longer sustainable and forces the company to undertake a structural intervention aimed at rebalancing the relationship. between staff and turnover “.