CARREFOUR TENTH ANNIVERSARY AS SPONSOR OF THE VUELTA

Carrefour promotes healthy eating at ‘La Vuelta’. Make more than 4,000 free tastings at each stage and organize a large battery of activities to promote healthy eating and sustainability

Carrefour celebrates its tenth anniversary as a sponsor of La Vuelta and thus consolidates its position as a benchmark company in sponsorships, after democratizing one of the most important sporting events in the country. The chain will take advantage of this 77th edition to value the role of Spanish agri-food companies in the national gastronomic wealth.

Alexandre de Palmas, Executive Director of Carrefour Spain, highlighted “We are proud to continue sponsoring La Vuelta for the tenth consecutive year, reinforcing our commitment to local and regional economies. The objective is to continue celebrating this great sports festival with our clients and collaborators”.

Promoting Km 0 products

In this decade, Carrefour has positioned La Vuelta as a great meeting point with customers, collaborators and suppliers where it promotes the most representative Km 0 products. This year, under the slogan “A Tour for the taste of Spain”, it is launching a 360º campaign to transfer its commitment and closeness to local producers. For this, it has the participation of more than 1,100 collaborators from 390 centers, who enjoy the race as volunteers.

Carrefour activities, preferred by customers

Every year the company designs a new proposal with the aim of surprising its customers. In this edition, it has renewed its advertising caravan with a selection of pick-ups that will tour the cities to the rhythm of fun versions of the song Daddy Cool and in line with the jingle of its campaign “To be able to choose is to be able to save.”

Carrefour is also launching “Carre-oke”, a particular karaoke with which the company wants to ensure the festive atmosphere in Parque Vuelta. In addition, it adds various initiatives such as tastings of local products, prize roulette, participatory games or VIP passes to experience the race from within.

Sustainable KM

The company also carries out the Sustainable KM, with which it can collaborate in the development of reforestation projects, an initiative that is especially important this year so affected by the fires. Alexandre de Palmas, is for the second consecutive year the only «National Ambassador of Forests in Spain». Therefore, actions to compensate for the loss of forest mass are a priority in its commitment to the environment. Proof of this, on August 14, the director launched a major call for the mobilization of companies to join Carrefour in the repopulation and care of the country’s forests.

Collaboration with Dani García to promote the taste of Spain

Carrefour has also included collaboration with chef Dani García in its initiatives to highlight the wealth of national gastronomy. Thus, together with the renowned chef, he will promote local products from the areas through which the cycling tour takes place. To do this, he has created a landing page on his website where he hosts information on representative local products.

Customers who access this space will be able to discover Dani García’s creations by preparing their favorite recipe with each of the selected ingredients. The chef will also help Carrefour to choose the best aperitif for La Vuelta through E-tapas. An online contest where customers can compete for the best snack in La Vuelta by creating appetizers with one of these products. And sharing them on social networks with the hashtag #CarrefourConLaVuelta. To access the contest. Carrefour promotes healthy eating at ‘La Vuelta’.