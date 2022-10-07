Carrie: 5 Curiosities of the 2013 movie | Films

liliana carmona

Chloë Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort starred in this film

There are multiple adaptations for film and television of the novels of Stephen King, but without a doubt one of the stories that has transcended the most is ‘Carry’.

The story of this teenager with supernatural powers who decides to take revenge on her schoolmates, who have bullied her, has a version in 1976, one more in 2002, and the most recent one in 2013, which is carried out by Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore and Ansel Elgort.

Here are 5 facts you may not have known about. ‘Carrie’ (2013), which was part of Canal 5’s programming last month.

Facts you may not have known about ‘Carrie’

Because Chloë Grace Moretz she was underage when the movie was shot, she was limited to working 8 hours a day. When the actress was not available, director Kimberly Peirce took her place, particularly in the sequences where Julianne Moore He was talking to Carri, his daughter on the screen.

This is the first adaptation in which Carrie was played by a real teenager. Chloë Grace Moretz was 15 when the shooting was done, while sissy spacek (Carrie 1976) and angela betti (Carrie 2002) were 25 and 28 years old respectively.

Ansel Elgort, who is famous for his work in ‘Divergent’, ‘Under the Same Star’ and the latest version of ‘Love without barriers’, He made his acting debut in this film.

In the school dance scene, Chloë Grace Moretz he insisted that they not tell him when the fake blood would be thrown at him, as he wanted his reaction to be authentic.

Ansel Elgort is 30 centimeters taller than Chloë Grace Moretz, so in the scenes where they had to be together, the actor had to bend over so that they both came out in the shot.