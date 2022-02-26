Carrie Bradshaw would never let anyone catch her in a knockoff, but Sarah Jessica Parker would.

Carrie Bradshaw would never let anyone catch her wearing a knockoff. She did not even give in to the temptation to buy a copy of a Fendi in Los Angeles that even she herself recognized was identical to the original, but Sarah Jessica Parker can’t say the same.

The actress has just confessed that on one occasion she used a fake bag from the exclusive brand Hèrmesbut to be fair, she did it as part of her job and at the request of legendary ‘Sex and the City’ stylist Pat Field in a season five episode.

“She knew someone who asked her if she wanted a fake Birkin because she could get it for him.“Sarah Jessica explained in the video she recorded for Vogue remembering some of her most iconic looks.

In his defense, at that time Pat and Sarah were desperate to find ways to hide the star’s pregnancy in front of the cameras and that XXL accessory. It seemed at first the perfect solution, although its origin was very doubtful.

“That bag had one job to do, just one, and it did it very poorly. Perhaps if it had been a real Hèrmes it would have worked better“, the interpreter lamented to reveal that it did not work. At least the green strapless dress she wore with the counterfeit was authentic and belonged to the then-popular brand Juicy Couture.

More about Sarah Jessica Parker:

Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want Kim Cattrall To Appear In Next Season Of ‘And Just Like That’

“Sex and The City: And Just Like That…” was recorded on 25 different stages in New York

Carrie’s most controversial dress in ‘And Just Like That’ is not from Forever 21

