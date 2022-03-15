Carrie Coon’s pregnancy in ‘The Gilded Age’ is not the first hidden by a disguise

James 48 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 51 Views

the hbo series the golden age released in January 2022. From the creator of downton abbey, the period drama filled a spot left by the Emmy-winning show. When it started, fans were shocked to learn the golden age The star, Carrie Coon, successfully hid her pregnancy during filming. It worked so well that most viewers had no idea she gave birth in the summer of 2021. And Coon isn’t the first actor to wear a costume like her character’s to hide a baby bump.

Carrie Coon’s pregnancy was hidden in ‘The Golden Age’

If Coon hadn’t officially let the cat out of the bag, not many the golden age viewers would get a hint that she was expecting a baby while filming. But one Twitter The user commented on the costumes, asking if they were “ugly” or “camped”. Coon’s response? “Eight months pregnant.”

Source link

About James

Check Also

Who is Jennifer Lopez’s sister who decided not to be famous

Precisely on International Women’s Day, Jennifer Lopez He decided to honor women and for this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved