Carrie Coon’s pregnancy in ‘The Gilded Age’ is not the first hidden by a disguise

the hbo series the golden age released in January 2022. From the creator of downton abbey, the period drama filled a spot left by the Emmy-winning show. When it started, fans were shocked to learn the golden age The star, Carrie Coon, successfully hid her pregnancy during filming. It worked so well that most viewers had no idea she gave birth in the summer of 2021. And Coon isn’t the first actor to wear a costume like her character’s to hide a baby bump.

Carrie Coon’s pregnancy was hidden in ‘The Golden Age’

(L-R) Carrie Coon and Nathan Lane in ‘The Gilded Age’ | Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

If Coon hadn’t officially let the cat out of the bag, not many the golden age viewers would get a hint that she was expecting a baby while filming. But one Twitter The user commented on the costumes, asking if they were “ugly” or “camped”. Coon’s response? “Eight months pregnant.”

Coon, who played the showy Bertha Russell, relied on intricately corseted costumes to hide the pregnancy. “There were a few months where I was able to wear the costumes as they existed,” she told Entertainment Tonight. But when we got back [to filming]I had to put ropes on the backs of all of them.”

the remains The actor fooled more than just the audience. She told the publication that “a lot of people working in post-production didn’t know she was pregnant” due to the “incredible job” done by the wardrobe department. “The wardrobe is beautiful,” Coon added.

Other notable pregnancies hidden by disguises

But it seems that Carrie Coon is not the only actor who managed to successfully hide a pregnancy bump during filming. Emily Blunt in In the woods she kept her growing pregnancy out of sight by strategically standing behind trees or putting a raised apron on her dress. Sometimes she would need another human being (like co-star James Corden) to hide the baby bump.

According to BuzzFeed, Blunt hid a second pregnancy while filming the girl on the train. Her pregnancy tired her, but it helped her play her character well.

The case of Alyson Hannigan in how i met your mother it was a little different. Instead of hiding the pregnancy, the show’s creators disguised it by turning it into a bulging belly, a natural result of Alyson entering a hot dog eating contest.

The case of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman it was more complicated. The 5-month-pregnant “wonder woman” needed a tight-fitting costume, and hiding behind objects wouldn’t have worked well. The special effects team had a little trick up their sleeve: They draped a green cloth over the star’s belly to fix it in post-production.

What else do we know about ‘The Golden Age’?

the golden age It recreates the period of the 1880s in New York, a period of United States history plagued by rapid economic growth and conflicts between the old and new forms of money. It brings to light the social war that arose during this period, allowing viewers to connect past and present.

