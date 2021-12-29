Carrie Fisher, a difficult (and brilliant) life in the shadow of Leila- Corriere.it

from Maria Luisa Agnese

Daughter of two Hollywood stars, she died after a heart attack on a transatlantic flight. Her mother followed her the next day. She had entered the world of cinema early and her image had been spread obsessively

My life was ruined by Star Wars, from my parents, fame, drugs, Hollywood and Paul Simon. Carrie Fisher was the daughter of art and predestined. Hollywood offspring of a beloved and pampered star like Debbie Reynolds, credited worldwide as America’s sweetheart, and Eddie Fisher, a soft and adorable singer kidnapped from the (almost) perfect 50s family by a dazzling Liz Taylor who briefly wanted him as husband. She too, Carrie, was an adorable little girl herself, on the Las Vegas scene at 12, kidnapped early by the movie system for a high-sounding debut as Princess Leia of Star Wars by George Lucas, instant world triumph with relative merchandising, with obsessive diffusion in toy shops: his image appeared on candles, t-shirts, and on dolls depicting the princess in multiple versions. With caustic and self-destructive humor Carrie joked about it, asserting that it was not she who became famous, but Princess Leia, whom chance had made to look like Carrie. And behind the facade of radiant success, a less edifying aspect was immediately revealed, the weight of a life born in the spotlight, which will lead it to a bipolarity from which it can no longer escape.

The little girl who had suffered from her parents’ fame now understood firsthand the harsh law of the show. Years later he will tell with belated admission of the tiring and destabilizing relationship that had been consummated behind the scenes with Harrison Ford, the hero in the space of Star Wars who was 33 years old and a family, but even then Carrie was beginning her journey into the restlessness and psychological distress that will take her in and out of the clinics, but which has not stopped her from making other films. The Blues Brothers to Anna and her sisters to Harry, this is Sally with world-class performance. But above all to go to the other side of the scene to become an equally champion screenwriter, either for her knowledge of the environment, or for the knowledge of the pain of the other side of the show, and to write books ( Postcards from Hell from which a film was made, stars Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine) and shows about her adventure. In Whishful Drinking, brought to the stage as the only star, barefoot, Carrie laughs at her parents, the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of the times, but crazier and more dysfunctional, and jokes about her two marriages, with Paul Simon (I married him because a Jewish dwarf singer like my father) and with Hollywood agent Bryan Lourd, both toxic and gone in a heartbeat.

On December 27, 2016, after a heart attack on a transatlantic flight, Carrie died. Her mother has time to write a tweet of heartfelt condolence remembering the gifts and talents of her incredible daughter and follows her heartbroken the next day, with a stroke. Then the funeral for two, mother and daughter, one cremated the other not, according to their respective wishes. Carrie’s ashes were contained in an urn in the shape of a beige and light green maxiProzac, a huge existential fetish for Carrie, bought years earlier by her, and carried throughout the ceremony by her younger brother, Todd.