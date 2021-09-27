News

Carrie Preston in the cast of the horror Blumhouse on conversion therapies for gays

Posted on
Actress Carrie Preston will be part of John Logan's horror film about conversion therapies for young gays.

The horror film produced by Blumhouse who will address the topic of conversion therapies for young gays, will also have the actress among its stars Carrie Preston.
The actress will be part of the cast of the project that will mark John Logan’s directorial debut.

Carrie Preston will join Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, also involved as executive producer on the film, initially titled Whistler Camp.
Academy Award nominee John Logan will make his directorial debut with the project, which he also wrote.

Preston recently starred in The Good Fight, after starring in the original show The Good Wife.
Logan had won a Tony Award for his work with the Red show and in the theater field he dealt with the lyrics of the Moulin Rouge show. The screenwriter also garnered three Academy Award nominations for scripts for The Aviator, Hugo Cabret and Gladiator. Among the films he has worked on are Skyfall, 007 Specter, The Last Samurai, Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street, Rango, Alien: Covenant and Every cursed Sunday.

For the small screen he was the author of the acclaimed Penny Dreadful series, starring actress Eva Green, produced for Showtime.


