Carrie Underwood made a sleazy joke about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

ads

Carrie Underwood put her comedic chops to the test in 2009 and delivered a direct jab at Kanye “Ye” West, following the rapper’s explosive moment with Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards. During a time when she and Brad Paisley were singing about the greatest moments of the year, the couple jokingly suggested that Ye lacked manners. “Mamas don’t let your babies grow up with Kanye,” they sang. “Let them pick guitars and drive old trucks, because cowboys have manners, they don’t interrupt. Swift had a huge night at the CMA Awards that year, taking home four trophies, including Entertainer of the Year.

In 2011, Underwood set his sights on Kim Kardashian, who had recently filed for divorce from Kris Humphries after just 72 days of marriage. For this particular track, Underwood and Paisley were joined on stage by Eric Stonestreet for their annual checkup. “I think you forget to sing a song about what’s on everyone’s mind in this room. Kim Kardashian’s divorce and what it’s called,” Stonestreet asked. “I will love you forever, or 72 days Amen, as long as Justin Bieber is not a designer, as long as Taylor Swift is with her current boyfriend. I’ll love you for $20 million, for one of the hit TV shows or photos in Us Weekly, for 72 Days, Amen,” the band then sang in unison, via Us Weekly.