‘Carries Diaries’ star AnnaSophia Robb marries Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb is officially off the market!

The “Carrie Diaries” star announced via Instagram on Monday that she married Trevor Paul during a beautiful outdoor ceremony in New York over the weekend.

Robb, 28, shared a photo of her and Paul walking hand in hand down the aisle as wedding guests threw flower petals at them.

“Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she captioned the snap, which showed the beaming newlyweds.

Robb also reposted the image on his Instagram story, writing, “The most wonderful day of my life. THANK YOU TREVOR. Thank you all!!! We love you so much!”

Robb said “I do” in a corset bodice dress, full tulle skirt and veil.

Her new husband looked dapper in a black tuxedo, which he finished off with a bow tie.

The couple married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony.

The couple married in upstate New York.

Robb and Paul opted for an intimate ceremony.

The “Soul Surfer” actress received hundreds of congratulatory messages in the comments section of her post, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, “OH MY STARS! Very happy for both of them 💕”.

The actress referred to her new husband as her “best friend” and “best man.” NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Tan France also praised the beautiful bride, writing, “HUGE congratulations Anna. So I’m really happy for you! ❤️”

The actress teased that her nuptials were looming earlier this month when she posted a photo of the couple kissing in a courthouse. “Soon ❣️⛪️”, she captioned it herself.

Paul asked the question last year. Instagram/annasophiarobb

The couple said their vows almost exactly a year after Paul took a knee.

Robb, who kept most of their relationship private, announced that the couple got engaged in September 2021.

“I want to be with you everywhere! 🎶 And now I get to 💗 We got engaged!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “YAHHHHOOOOOOOO! He is my best friend, the greatest man I know, and a very bad bitch 🎶, I feel pure joy starting the rest of our lives together! ”

