Carry-on baggage: items that are prohibited

If you travel from El Salvador, take these recommendations into account to avoid inconveniences with the officials of the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration.

Hand luggage is one that you can take with you to the passenger cabin of the plane. It can be a hand luggage or backpack, whose weight does not exceed 10 kilos.

When boarding the plane it is important to comply with the standards and requirements of hand luggage. Otherwise, they may ask you to throw away liquids in containers larger than 100 ml. or remove some belongings from the suitcase.

Read also: Blanca and Marta, the Salvadorans behind the popular “voice of the airport”

If you are flying from El Salvador, you should be aware of some “harmless” items that are prohibited in carry-on baggage, in order to ensure passenger safety.

Travelers at the El Salvador International Airport.

Photo/ Courtesy

According to information published on the official TikTok account of the El Salvador International Airport (@aeropuertoelsalvador), among these items “that do not seem dangerous, but they are” and, therefore, cannot be carried in hand luggage, find:

1- Insect repellent

2-Slingshot or slingshot

3-Molcajete

4-Electric racket

It may interest you: How much does it cost to eat at Gekkō, Bad Bunny’s luxurious restaurant in Miami?

Added to these objects are those classified as “dangerous to the naked eye” such as: hammer, machete, pepper spray, knife, scissors and pliers.

If you plan to travel in the next few days, take these recommendations into account to avoid inconveniences with the officials of the General Directorate of Immigration and Immigration.

@aeropuertoelsalvador We present you some of the prohibited items to carry in your hand luggage ✈️🇸🇻#AeropuertoElSalvador #ElSalvador #Airport #parati #foryoupage #FY #avión #plane #Aeropuerto #travel #traveltiktok #viaje #viajar #AeropuertoDeElSalvador ♬ scorpion – SCORPION

RETURN TO HOME