Cars: + 5.5% registrations in Italy in 2021 – Industry

The Italian car market closed 2021 with 1,457,952 registrations, up 5.5% compared to 2020. 86,679 cars were sold in December, 27.54% less than in the same month of the previous year. The data are from Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In 2021 the Stellantis group registered 549,775 cars in Italy, 2.6% more than in 2020. The share is 37.7% compared to 38.8% the previous year. In December the group sold 31,687 cars, down 34.8%, with the share dropping to 36.6% from 40.6%.

“The first statistic for 2021, that on car registrations, is unfortunately catastrophic”. The Promotor Study Center, according to which the regular replacement of the vehicle fleet (40 million cars) cannot thus be ensured and a further aging of the cars is determined with highly negative effects on pollution and safety. The Centro Studi Promotor explains that compared to 2019, “the drop is as much as 23.9%” and that for 2022 the forecast is 1,500,000 registrations. “If this were the case – he explains – in the three-year period 2020-2022, 4,339,708 would be registered in Italy against the minimum level of six million necessary to avoid further decay of the aging car fleet. The factors are the same that determined the disastrous results of 2021. : the persistence of the pandemic, the economy in recovery but with many sectors and people in difficulty, the microchip crisis, the confusion of buyers in view of an ecological transition that does not take off, the agitation of dealers over the decision of many car manufacturers of wanting to go beyond the distribution system based on dealerships “. “In this context which is anything but reassuring – comments Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Promotor Study Center – it is necessary that, as in other countries, an organic transition project to electricity with a three-year incentive plan for the purchase must be launched. with scrapping of euro 6d cars with low CO2 emissions and for the purchase, with or without scrapping, of electric cars. This measure should be structural and should provide for an allocation of at least three billion over the three-year period, it should be immediately accompanied by incentives for the development of recharging infrastructures, from an action of correct user information, from the indication of the sources of financing for the transition to electricity, from the indication of compensatory measures to neutralize the effect of employment and production drops linked to the ecological transition and to ensure that the electricity needs generated by the new mobility are only covered with renewable sources “.

“L’Unrae reiterates the strong disconcertment over the Institutions’ decision not to assign the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan in the Budget Law. So far, the scarce resources allocated with ‘stop and go’ interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on the renewal of the park and on the reduction of emissions “. This was stated by the president Michele Crisci.” The absence of an at least medium-term strategy, with an organic intervention plan – adds Crisci – will make economic costs of the transition for consumers, and social costs for workers in a sector that generates a turnover commensurate with 20% of GDP. Faced with the discouraging signal of a Budget Law lacking attention to a fundamental sector of the ecological transition, Unrae supports the urgent need to set up a working group that defines a strategy aimed at encouraging the diffusion of latest generation cars, accelerating the renewal of the fleet, promote recharging infrastructures and launch the tax reform of the sector “.

“In December the auto market recorded, for the sixth consecutive month, a heavy double-digit decline (-27.5%), despite one more working day in December 2021 compared to December 2020 (22 days against 21)”. This was underlined by Paolo Scudieri, president ofAnfia. “2021, unquestionably a difficult year for the car market, which opened in full pandemic and hampered by supply problems and increases in the price of raw materials, accompanied by a worrying logistics crisis and, more recently, a surge of energy costs, thus closes with a recovery compared to 2020 (+ 5.5%), but still very far from the pre-covid levels of 2019 (-23.9%). first, if the situation for steel is likely to improve in the coming months, for microchips it will take at least until 2023 and also on the logistics front we will not see a return to normal so quickly. Unfortunately, inexplicably, the Budget Law 2022 approved last December 30th does not provide for any multi-year incentive measure for the purchase of zero and very low emission cars or other measures to support the gradual recovery of the sector and, above all, the transition ecological and energy sector that it is facing. To date, we are the only major European country that does not have an incentive plan for the diffusion of new technologies as a function of the modernization of the fleet in circulation. Furthermore, the absence of a transition plan will have a heavy social impact on the sector, putting more than 70,000 jobs in our country at risk “.