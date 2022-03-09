Cars, concessions and incentives of up to 6 thousand euros arrive. Here on which models

After the crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic at a global level, on the purchasing front but also on that of production, the incentives to buy low-polluting cars are back. And they go up to 6 thousand EUR. The launch of a dpcm is expected shortly, or a decree of the presidency of the council of ministers, which will implement this round of facilitations. In the meeting yesterday at Palazzo Chigi between the ministers involved – namely Giancarlo Giorgetti, for Economic Development, his colleague Roberto Cingolani in the Ecological Transition, and the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando together with Undersecretary Roberto Garofoli, the theme of a multi-year strategy was dealt with. for the sector. The incentive is foreseen for hybrid and electric cars, for less polluting diesels, as proposed by the Mise, the Ministry of Economic Development. Access to the concessions will also be motorcycles and car sharing of companies, rebuilds The messenger. And the bonus will be higher the lower is the emission of the medium. A mechanism already present last year, even if for 2022 discounts and car price caps are lower. Last year it was in fact possible to buy medium-high range vehicles with prices up to 50 thousand euro + VAT (i.e. 61 thousand euro VAT included), while this year the ceiling is 35 thousand euro + VAT, except for hybrids in which case it rises to 45 thousand euro + VAT. The investment envisaged by the energy decree for the automotive sector – and not limited to incentives only – is 700 million euros in 2022 e 1 billion for each year from 2023 to 2030.

Incentives and models

Net of changes, the categories that can be incentivized refer to new cars of a class of not less than Euro 6: 100% for electric; hybrids with emissions ranging from 21-60 grams (g) of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilometer; vehicles with internal combustion engines with emissions between 61-135 grams (g) of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilometer. The bonuses can also be used by those who choose the finance lease formula, keeping the vehicle for at least 12 months. Those who decide to buy an electric car – and this should include Smart, 500, some Renault and Peugeot models – will receive a bonus of 4 thousand euros, which can reach 6 thousand if you decide at the same time to scrape a vehicle of a class below Euro 5 in the name of the buyer or a family member who has been living together for at least one year. Those who decide to buy a hybrid vehicle will be able to take advantage of a discount 1,500 euro (plus others 1,000 with possible scrapping). This hypothesis involves cars of all brands, but always up to a maximum of 45 thousand euros from the list. Note the Messenger, the Audi A3, the Citroen C5 Aircross, the Ford Kuga, the Jeep Renegade, the Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in, some models of Kia or Fenault, of Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen. On the other hand, those who decide to purchase a heat engine vehicle can access a maximum bonus 1,250 eurosand only if there is the contextual scrapping.

On the cover ANSA / STEFANO SECONDINO | Eco-mobility, electric car: electric cars and motorcycles at Ecomondo Key Energy in Rimini. November 7, 2018.

