Cars, electric and plug-in at 26% in Europe but the market collapses. Here are the best sellers

New car registrations in Europe have been at their lowest level in the past three decades. The overall figures that were collected by the British JATO Dynamics institute for the month of November are 855,281 units. Compared to November 2020, the volume was 18% lower and 29% lower than in November 2019 before the pandemic hit the market. According to Jato, the problem is not the lack of demand, but rather the lack of supply. So much so that since the beginning of the year, the growth in registrations has been just 0.4% compared to 2020, and 2021 should end with very low levels.

Electric and plug-in hybrids at record levels

Despite the difficult times, registrations of low-emission cars totaled 217,709 units in November, equal to 26% of the total. The registered units of these vehicles have largely exceeded the sales of diesel models, so much so that they are 41% higher than those achieved by diesel. While registrations of gasoline cars were more than double those registered for low-emission cars. The strong growth in electric vehicles is partly explained by public interest, as well as the significant shift towards low-emission vehicles.

Toyota Yaris Cross

The Renault Clio leads the European sales

There are just 200 units between the first classified, the Renault Clio, and the fourth, the Peugeot 2008, in the top ten best-selling models in November. The lack of chips had a significant impact on the overall model ranking: the Renault Clio and its rivals Dacia Sandero, second, rather than Peugeot 208, third place and the other Peugeot, the 2008. These models among other things do not were hit as badly as the Volkswagen Golf that dropped out of the top ten in November or the Toyota Yaris, whose volumes fell by 7.2% and 6.5% respectively. The Yaris then had to deal with the positive results of the Yaris Cross, the SUV version that was launched on the market in September.

Hyundai Tucson

The other new entries in the top ten of November

The Hyundai Tucson entered the top 10 thanks to the new generation, Tesla has more than doubled the registrations of the Model 3. The new Toyota Yaris Cross finished in 24th position, surpassing the Yaris from which it derives. The BMW X3 recorded an increase of 55%, the new Mokka also did well with almost 7,900 units which made it the second best-selling Opel. While the Dacia Sping and the Skoda Enyaq registered almost 5,900 and 5,200 units each. The C4 is the second best-selling Citroen and Renault recorded 5,600 Arkana units, while the other Tesla Model Y totaled 5,400 sales, becoming the fifth best-selling EV in November, ahead of the Vw ID.4 with 4,800 units.

Ford Kuga

Sales of EVs and plug-ins at 217,709 units

At the top of the 100% electric models there is the Tesla Model 3 in November, ahead of the Renault Zoe and four other models that entered the top ten for the first time: in the order of the Dacia Spring, third classified, the other Tesla, the Model Y fourth in the standings and the Skoda Enyaq in fifth position. In the rest of the ranking there are three Volkswagens, the ID4 in sixth place ahead of the ID.3 seventh ahead of the Peugeot 208, while the third Vw is the Up ninth which closed at the end of November in front of the Kia Niro. These last three cars all recorded strong sales increases compared to last year.