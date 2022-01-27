Cars, in Europe there is a boom in electric and plug-in hybrids. Here are the best-selling models in 2021

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 2021 balance sheet of new car sales in Europe highlights that rechargeable, 100% battery-powered and plug-in hybrids have totaled a 19% share of the European market, just two points less than total sales of diesel models, stopped at 21.7%. A result that emerges from the analysis conducted by Jato Dynamics on the data of the 28 European countries, the 25 of the EU, to which the United Kingdom, Norway and Switzerland must then be added. In 2021, the demand for electric cars was very strong thanks in particular to much shorter delivery times than the rest of the offer, as well as the considerable incentives granted.

The overtaking of electric cars on diesel cars as early as December

According to Jato, it is very likely that in 2022 rechargeable cars will definitively overtake diesel cars: in fact, already at the end of December 2021, there was the first overtaking, with 29.3% of electric and plug-in cars compared to 18% of diesel cars. In any case, according to Jato herself, the European car market is not in a state of good health as the overall volumes in 2021 dropped to the levels of 1985. The main cause was the chronic shortage of semiconductors which therefore ended up producing much more damage even than the same exceptional lockdown measures that were adopted during 2020.

Leap forward of the Hyundai-Kia group and boom in SUV sales

Despite everything, the positive notes of 2021 are not lacking, such as the performance of some manufacturers such as Toyota, but above all the Hyundai-Kia group which recorded a market share at the end of 2021 of 8.6%, a strong increase compared to 6. , 7% in 2019 thanks above all to an offer of electrified cars as well as SUVs. The sector of high-wheeled cars is one of the few in constant increase, with a weight on the total sold that has gone from 38.2% in 2019 to 40.3% in 2020 up to a historic record last year. share of the total sold which was 45.5%, a result not far off at 52.3% recorded in the United States.

The Volkswagen group is the first European manufacturer

The largest manufacturer in Europe is confirmed also in 2021 by the Volkswagen group, even if the fastest growing model was the Peugeot 2008. At the top of the general classification the Golf was once again placed, but with far numbers compared to the past. The 205,408 registrations exceed those of the Peugeot 208 (196,869) and the third most requested car in Europe by less than 10,000 units, the Dacia Sandero (196,792), but are down by 27.9% on 2020 and 50% on 2019 Among the possible causes of the sales reductions of Golf, Jato points out in particular the competition from the ID.3, the third best-selling electric model in 2021.

The best-selling electric in Europe is the Model 3

Remaining on the subject of battery-powered models, the most requested in Europe in 2021 was the Tesla Model 3, with 141,429 registrations, a result that of the sedan of the Californian brand that even surpasses that of models of generalist manufacturers, not to mention that it has contributed to making increase Tesla volumes to an overall total in 2021 of 167,969 registrations, a number that is 70.9% higher than in 2020 and 51% over 2021: much more than many traditional manufacturers. A result that for Jato could consolidate in 2022 with the Model Y.