Cars parked in the garage: insurance is mandatory

New European Union directive: Third party liability coverage can be suspended as long as the owner of the vehicle notifies it. What’s up with bikes and scooters.

The European Union once again expresses itself on the eternal “push and pull” it concerns the obligation of insurance for the car stopped in the garage. A recent directive [1] which modifies another dating back to 2009 [2] clarifies, on the basis of the provisions of the EU Court of Justice so far, that the motor liability insurance policy must be stipulated “every time a vehicle is used in compliance with its usual function of public transport”.

This means that the obligation arises from the use of the machine and not from the place where it is used and not even from the fact that the machine remains stationary or is in motion. This contrasts with what was established not so long ago in Italy by the Supreme Court, which had extended the insurance obligation to cars kept in garages and, in general, in all private areas. [3].

An important aspect to note about this directive (which must be transposed and applied by 23 December 2023) is that, thanks to some exceptions, the possibility remains suspend insurance coverage despite the fact that the obligation to take out the policy in private areas has been extended. For example, one of these exemptions concerns vehicles that have been temporarily withdrawn from circulation because they are not used for long periods. It may be the case of those who have two cars, move to another city for several months and use only one of the two cars, leaving the other stationary in the garage.

However – the directive specifies – this derogation is applicable only if the Member State (in this case, Italy), provides for forms of advertising the non-use. Translated into simple words: that the owner of the car communicate that the vehicle will remain stationary for the period of time in which it intends to suspend insurance coverage.

From this it follows, therefore, that it will not be allowed to let an automobile liability policy expire and keep the car stationary in the garage without saying anything to anyone.

The other constraint imposed by the European directive is that the Member State provides for a Guarantee fund for compensation in case the owner of the vehicle uses it without Rc coverage. In this regard, it should be remembered that in Italy circulation with a vehicle that has suspended insurance is equivalent to that of a vehicle without insurance and that the damage caused by these cars is covered by the Road Victims Fund. So, at least from this point of view, we could say that we are fine.

In summary: once the European directive has been transposed, nothing will prohibit suspend the insurance coverage of the car stopped in the garage provided the owner communicates that he intends not to use that vehicle for a certain period of time.

Brussels has also given indications on the compensation concerning the accidents that occurred abroad, asking for a retouch of the minimum ceilings in case of personal injury, i.e .:

450,000 euros per claim, regardless of the number of injured persons;

or € 1,300,000 per injured person.

The latter figure (1,300,000 euros per claim) is reported as the minimum ceiling for damage to property, regardless of the number of people injured.

Finally, with regards to alternative means such as electric bicycles, electric scooters and the like, the EU directive does not consider it appropriate to impose the insurance obligation. “Light electric vehicles that do not fall within the definition of” vehicle “(bicycles and scooters are considered cycles, ed.) they should be excluded from the scope of Directive 2009/103 / EC. However – this new Community measure states -, no provision of this directive should prevent Member States from requiring, in accordance with their national law, liability insurance for motor vehicles, under conditions laid down by them, for any motor equipment used on the ground that does not fall within the definition of “vehicle” and for which, consequently, the Directive does not require such insurance nor should it prevent Member States from providing, in their respective national law, that victims of accidents caused by any other motor equipment have access to the compensation body of the Member State. ‘

What does this paragraph of the directive mean? That, a priori, Europe does not ask for the insurance obligation for electric scooters or bicycles but leaves the individual Member States the right to introduce this constraint. In other words, Italy could decide independently to introduce the obligation of the civil liability policy for bicycles and scooters equipped with engine.

Similarly, the directive concludes, Member States must be empowered to decide ‘that, where a person residing on their territory is a person injured as a result of an accident caused by any other motor equipment in another Member State in the that the obligation to insure civil liability for motor vehicles is not required for such motor equipment, the resident person has access to the compensation body. ‘ It means that, for example, a citizen residing in Italy is hit and injured by an electric scooter in France, he must have the right to seek compensation although in both countries there is no compulsory insurance for scooters and electric bikes.



