Cars that consume less petrol: the best under 20,000 euros

When economic possibilities are limited, all the elements that affect the family budget must be considered. Therefore buying a new car , in itself a commitment that is certainly not negligible, must be accompanied by the costs of its management. The road tax depends on the power, the theft / fire insurance is linked to the price of the car. Ordinary maintenance also follows the value of the vehicle, because on average the more you pay for it, the greater its technical complexity should also be. So almost everything comes down to the price. And even the only remaining primary variable, fuel, is not too disconnected from this factor: in fact consumption = power = price. In summary, the car must cost and consume little. Especially in a phase like the current one, in which fuel prices have been shot to the stars. An overview of the petrol car with the heat engine (non-hybrid) that consume less , as currently, for the reasons we know (emissions regulations), the lower priced models use this form of power. Of course it takes an acceptable price threshold. Since we did not want the list to be limited to A-segment city cars, we have set a turnkey price list of 20,000 euros as the maximum limit. So we still remain in the range of accessible level car by a good share of families and individuals. Reverse order (the last is the most economical) for minimum consumption in liters per 100 km, data declared by the manufacturers in the combined cycle Wltp. Same criterion for CO2 emissions. With the same consumption, the lowest price wins.