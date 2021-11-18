Cars, the electric shakes the bags: the assault on the big names is only at the beginning

That Yesterday, November 17, was a bad day on Wall Street for electric car companies: Rivian lost up to 18%, “returning to fifth place on the Nasdaq debut by capitalization among the car-makers, behind the Volkswagen group and the Chinese BYD”. Lucid left 10% on the ground, “to then limit his losses to 6%, but he held the position, ahead of Ford’s Blue Oval”. Alberto Annicchiarico writes it in Il Sole24Ore.

In the Confindustria newspaper we read that Lucid and Rivian, despite having been born only a few years ago, can boast mind-boggling ratings (83 and 125 billion dollars respectively). Greater than those of the big cars, like Stellantis, or the S & P500, like Starbucks, just to have a term of comparison. Yet these are companies with loss-making balance sheets and, in Rivian’s case, with zero turnover. However, investors would seem to think that historic manufacturers will not be able to convert to electric as easily. Volkswagen (case in point) has lost 24% since March.