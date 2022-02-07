Cars, trade unions and businesses write together with the government: “Take action to manage the transition”. Meeting with Minister Giorgetti on Wednesday

Federmeccanica, Fim, Fiom and Uilm asked, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and to the ministers of Economy and Finance, Labor, Economic Development and Ecological Transition, a urgent meeting to discuss the future of the automotive sector. “The social parts of the engineering and mechatronics industry – reads the letter – accepting the solicitation to have a shared economic perspectivefeel the responsibility to jointly tackle, in front of the Institutions and economic and social actors, an emergency that oscillates dangerously between great opportunities and serious risks, with the aim of safeguarding and promoting employment and industrial presence in the automotive sector: an Italian heritage “. “For this – industrialists and trade unions write – we ask the President of the Council of Ministers and the ministers in address for an urgent meeting to evaluate together the conditions and possible initiatives to be activated”. A few hours after having “bagged” arrives the answer. A meeting will be held the day after tomorrow at Palazzo Chigi at 10.30 between the Government and representatives of the automotive sector. This was announced by the Ministry of Economic Development, announcing the presence of the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

In front of “Fit for 55” (the European Union’s package of actions on climate, ed), “We cannot hide the risk of social and occupational consequences unwanted and potentially serious, especially for the automotive sector and small manufacturers, if we are not able to listen to the inputs that come to us from the industry, ”said Giorgetti at the Italian-German Chamber of Commerce. “We have to consider who controls the raw materials and obviously this subject is not found in Europe. – he says – Let’s be careful because we are handing the future of the auto sector to a person outside of Europe ”.

The letter was announced a few days later and is particularly relevant for the unprecedented unity of purpose between entrepreneurs and workers’ organization. The cry of alarm follows the numerous announcements of redundancies in the components of which there has been news in recent weeks (Marelli, Bosch, Gkn etc.). Downsizing of staff that are the effect of both the decision of the Stellantis group to internalize productions hitherto entrusted to external suppliers and from the first signs of landslides linked to the transition from traditional engines to electric ones. Italy is the only European country that has not yet equipped itself with a national plan for managing the transition, so far the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti it has limited itself to addressing crisis situations on a case-by-case basis.

In the letter, the trade unions and Federmeccanica cite one of the many forecasts on possible employment impacts, assuming the loss of 73 thousand seats of which 63 thousand already in the five-year period 2025-2030, also recalling that “already today the data on the trend in the use of social safety nets provided by INPS indicate the trend: in 2019 26 million hours of layoffs were used, in 2021 almost 60 ″. It must be said that the slowdown in the car market in the pandemic period has affected not only Italy and is attributable to several factors, not only that of the switch to electric. Today the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando stated that “In the past few weeks I have also made a proposal at EU level so that a large fund is created at European level to accompany the transitions, because the problem is Italian and that of all the other countries that will switch from the internal combustion engine to the electric motor, and individual states risk not making it “.