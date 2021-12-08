Cars with more autonomy on the motorway: the ranking of the Quattroruote Test Center

10th Audi Q5 40 TDI. The SUV of the Four Rings finished in tenth place in our ranking: its 204 bhp 2.0 turbodiesel mild hybrid is combined with a generous 70-liter fuel tank that allows it to travel up to 1,022 km on fast roads. The average motorway consumption measured by our Test Center is 14.6 km / l. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/special_tests/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_test_i_models_which_are_more_kilometers_in_highway_foto_gallery/gallery/rsmall/03-Mercedes-Benz_GLE.jpg”,”big_url”:”httpsentu/stote.it/attratics/cattroratics/ News

9th Mercedes GLE 300d. The ninth place in this Top 10 is the model with the largest tank: 85 liters. Thanks to which its 245 bhp 2.0 turbodiesel manages to grind 1,027 km on the motorway. Consumption is 12.1 km / l. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/ 2021/12/08 / top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_kilometer_in_autostrada_foto_gallery / gallery / rsmall / 04-Volkswagen_Golf.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/spec21/12/ 08 / top_10_centro_prove_the_models_which_are_more_kilometers_in_highway_photo_gallery / gallery / rbig / 04-Volkswagen_Golf.jpg “,” caption “:”

8th Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI. With almost half the liters (50) of diesel available compared to SUVs, thanks to an average consumption of 20.7 km / l, the German average of 150 HP can travel 1,033 km, only one less than the eighth in ranking. “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”