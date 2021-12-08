Business

Cars with more autonomy on the motorway: the ranking of the Quattroruote Test Center

Zach Shipman
Top 10 Test Center – The models that travel the most kilometers on the motorway – PHOTO GALLERY “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it News /12/08/top_10_centro_test_the_models_which_are_more_kilometers_in_highway_photo_gallery/gallery/rbig/02_Audi_Q5.jpg”,”caption “:”

10th Audi Q5 40 TDI. The SUV of the Four Rings finished in tenth place in our ranking: its 204 bhp 2.0 turbodiesel mild hybrid is combined with a generous 70-liter fuel tank that allows it to travel up to 1,022 km on fast roads. The average motorway consumption measured by our Test Center is 14.6 km / l. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/special_tests/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_test_i_models_which_are_more_kilometers_in_highway_foto_gallery/gallery/rsmall/03-Mercedes-Benz_GLE.jpg”,”big_url”:”httpsentu/stote.it/attratics/cattroratics/ News

9th Mercedes GLE 300d. The ninth place in this Top 10 is the model with the largest tank: 85 liters. Thanks to which its 245 bhp 2.0 turbodiesel manages to grind 1,027 km on the motorway. Consumption is 12.1 km / l. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/ 2021/12/08 / top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_kilometer_in_autostrada_foto_gallery / gallery / rsmall / 04-Volkswagen_Golf.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/spec21/12/ 08 / top_10_centro_prove_the_models_which_are_more_kilometers_in_highway_photo_gallery / gallery / rbig / 04-Volkswagen_Golf.jpg “,” caption “:”

8th Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI. With almost half the liters (50) of diesel available compared to SUVs, thanks to an average consumption of 20.7 km / l, the German average of 150 HP can travel 1,033 km, only one less than the eighth in ranking. “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

7th Mazda6 Skyactiv-D. Seventh place for the Japanese sedan which, thanks to the best consumption data (among the non-electrified) in this ranking, 17.5 km / l, and a 62-liter tank, reaches 1,082 km on a full tank. “}, { “type”: “image”, “small_url”: “https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_chilometer_in_autostrada_foto_galleryAgallery//06 .jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_chilometer_in_autostrada_foto_gallery_big_7Audi “,.jpg “caption”: “

6th Audi A7 50 TDI. With 1,084 km of autonomy, the five-door coupe from Ingolstadt takes sixth place in our ranking. For its 286 bhp 3.0 turbodiesel, our Test Center measured motorway consumption of 14.8 km / l. The tank is 73 liters. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/ 08 / top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_kilometers_in_autostrada_foto_gallery / gallery / rsmall / 07-Lexus_LS.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote_it_entostrada_special_prove_gallery_centrove_of_news gallery / rbig / 07-Lexus_LS.jpg “,” caption “:”

5th Lexus LS Hybrid. The first model to exceed 1,100 km of autonomy on the motorway is the full hybrid sedan. Its naturally aspirated 3.5 has a consumption of 13.7 km / l, but thanks to a tank of 82 liters it is possible to travel 1,125 km before having to refuel. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_kilometer_in_autostrada_foto_gallery/gallery/rsmall/08.jpg ” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/speciali_prove/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_more_kilometers_in_autostrada_foto_gallery/gallery/rbig-Audi_A8tion “”,caption “.jpg “

4th Audi A8 50 TDI. The flagship powered by the 286 HP 3.0 turbodiesel is able to cover 1,129 motorway kilometers with the 72 liters of diesel contained in its tank. The consumption measured by the Test Center is 15.7 km / l. “}, {” Type “:” html “,” content “:”

3rd Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI. In third place there are two tied cars: the first, with a consumption of 16.2 km / l, is the Wolfsburg estate in the 190 HP version with a 70-liter tank. “}, {” Type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_chilometer_in_autostrada_foto_gallery/gallery_Wurl/small.jpg ” “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_kilometer_in_autostrada_foto_gallery/gallery/rbig/1020-BMW “:”

2nd BMW 520d. The motorway autonomy of the Propeller sedan powered by a 190 HP 2.0 turbodiesel is also 1,134 km: consumption is 17.2 km / l, while the tank can hold 66 liters of diesel. “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_chilometer/11 Benz_C_220_d.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/prove_speciali/2021/12/08/top_10_centro_prove_i_modelli_che_fanno_piu_chometro_in_autostrada_20_foto_gall. jpg “,” caption “:”

1st Mercedes C 220 d Mild Hybrid. With the same fuel tank as the BMW and with a 2.0-liter mild hybrid engine with 200 hp, the sedan of the Star is the queen of our ranking. Thanks to a consumption of 20.6 km / l it is possible to travel 1,356 km on a full tank, over 200 more than the runners-up. “}, {” Type “:” html “,” content “:”

In the era of electrification, one of the most used words is “autonomy”. This data, in fact, is crucial for every car, be it electric or thermal. When evaluating a new purchase, many also take into consideration how far you can go with a full tank. Just think of those who grind hundreds of kilometers on the motorway every day: having to stop often to refuel could become a real nuisance. For this reason, many manufacturers offer among the optionals increased tanks which, with their extra capacity, make it possible to reduce the frequency of stops at the gas station. But the efficiency of the engine is also fundamental: the less it consumes, the further you will go. For this reason we have analyzed the data of our Test Center to find out which cars have the greatest autonomy among the three lanes, calculated on the basis of the tank capacity and the actual consumption detected on the motorway: in the gallery you will also find some unsuspected models.

