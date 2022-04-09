Cars, women and excesses; the ‘sins’ of the Mexican National Team, accuses Oswaldo

The Mexican team achieved its classification Qatar World Cup 2022 and despite the fact that they finished in second place, tied in points with the leader Canada, the Mexicans made their ticket to the World Cup with much suffering, waiting until the last day of the CONCACAF Octagonal Final.

After the World Cup pass, the former player of Chivas and the Mexican National Team, Oswaldo Sánchez, launched a harsh comment against the TRI players who were part of this World Cup process, ensuring that today they pay more attention to distractions than to their work on the field.

In an interview with Toño de Valdés, Oswaldo declared himself a believer in sports processes and lamented that despite the fact that Mexico has achieved important successes in minor teams, these players have not been able to transcend when they are called up to the Major Team.

For the former Chivas goalkeeper there is no doubt, the players are more attentive to the world of social networks and fame, worrying more about their appearance, having luxury cars or going out with beautiful women, as he himself judged.

“I do believe in processes and it makes me very sad that we are world champions under 17 and Olympic champions and that we cannot consolidate something great in the senior team. What happens? What happens to today’s footballers? I say with all due respect, they are more concerned about the haircut, than the tattoos, than the car, than the old ladies,” he commented.

Sánchez recalled his time as a player and revealed that he was not a saint, but he knew how to identify when he could have a moment of recreation and when to fully concentrate on sports, something that does not happen with Aztec soccer players today.

“I knew at what time I could reveal myself, have my drinks, make pachanaga. I think that everything can be done in this life but we must find the time for things,” he sentenced.









