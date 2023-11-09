Carson Daly Had the Funniest Reaction to Being on People’s Sexiest Men Alive Issue

as host of sound Since day one, Carson Daly has seen his fair share PeopleSexiest Men: Coach Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and John Legend have all graced the cover of the magazine’s famous issue. But this year, it was Deli’s turn. Sadly, not on the cover (that went to Patrick Dempsey), but inside the feature, which is pretty close. And he did the honors with several grains of salt – which he sprinkled on the ribeye steak.

Carson Daly’s reaction to joining People2023 Sexiest Men Alive issue

“I’m equally appreciative and confused as to how I made it into the @people #SexiestManAlive issue, but thank you!! Maybe they meant #SteakiestManAlive? 🧐🥩🥩 I’m honored!” Daly, who also co-hosts Today, Wrote on Instagram. (for reference: picture People It depicts Daley salting a steak with a brief description of his love for food and cooking. and in a video PeopleDaly shares his tips for making the best steak, a favorite meal in his household.)

What is the Instagram version of chair turn? Whatever it is, everyone is flocking to the daily’s pages regarding this news. She received plenty of supportive comments, ranging from “Well done! You’ve been sexy since the 90s” to “You’re an amazing human being. Great dad, excellent TV personality and your support for mental health makes you very ‘sexy'” .Enjoy the attention! Don’t question it. That’s the anxiety talking!”

Daly is opening up about his ongoing struggle with anxiety, helping to raise awareness and even revealing one of his ways to deal with it. USA Today: “But soundWhen I’m on Monday Night Live, most of the time, my right hand is in my right pocket, and I’m literally clutching the flesh of my thigh as I wait for a high-anxiety moment to pass. Am. ,

Carson Daly’s wife, Siri Pinter

If you were hoping to go on a date with this MVP steak chef, you’re unfortunately out of luck. He married his wife, food blogger Siri Pinter, in 2015.

They have four lovely children who are especially close to Daly’s best friend, Blake Shelton. Pinter wrote in an Instagram post about the cowboy, “He is gentle, hilarious, delights my children, looks you in the eye and listens, loves with all his heart, fried with his whole belly. Hui eats calamari, worships Gwen (Stefani), and is my husband’s true brother.”