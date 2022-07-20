‘Carta Blanca’, the voucher loaded with remorse for a week of singleness

What is it about the late-night movies on television that draw so many people to the couch? Those movies that we have seen a thousand times, but that still invite us to see them again and again; either out of nostalgia, or because laziness dominates and we prefer that television decide what we watch instead of browsing aimlessly through the infinite catalogs of streaming. Be that as it may, we will be there one more night, to end the day and, hopefully, get to disconnect.

Tonight, Neox proposes to have a fun time in the company of the actor Owen Wilson, to whom he is dedicating these last few nights; in one of the films that made him a regular face of comedy on the big screen, White card (2011), which we can see from 22:00.

In this story, Wilson puts himself under the command of the only ones who knew how to interpret the cleverly absurd comedy of Capra, Bob and Peter Farrelly (Something happens with Mary, 1999) and plays Rick Mills, a middle-aged man married to Maggie (Jenna Fischer); very close to his best friend, Fred Searing (Jason Sudeikis), himself married to Grace (Christina Applegate). The two are bored with their lives and their marriages, and their excessive libido tires their wives, who decide to try something unexpected: give them a week of total freedom to vent all their sexual desires.

A premise that allows for a number of endless jokes and gags in which Wilson and Sudeikis shine with their own light and in which the Farrellys manage to show once again that tribal man who is moved by his most primal instincts, but who can show certain signs of maturity when the time comes. Thus, the two protagonists will see how they have become two adults, while their wives, patients, wait for them to realize their revelation by themselves through a series of excesses of alcohol, drugs and women who do not just let go. seduce as they would like.

A very entertaining film that also contains a lesson at the end, which will surely make more than one think, since it hides a certain daily feeling with which some probably feel fully identified.

Owen Wilson, the 2000 king of comedy

“Humor is a way of coping with life, it allows you to resist,” Owen Wilson said more than once. Undoubtedly, that ability to make people laugh is what took him to the peak of success and, personally, what allowed him to overcome some dark moments in his life.

Throughout his career he further developed his facet as an actor and began to gain great popularity thanks to his role in blockbusters such as Anaconda (1997) or Armageddon (1998), behind enemy lines (2001) or Zoolander (2002). Throughout her career, she has excelled in humorous comedies, such as You, me and now… Dupree (2006), Her parents (2000), From wedding to wedding (2005), A couple of three (2008) or Woody Allen’s romantic comedy Midnight in Paris (2011).

In 2001 he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for The Royal Tenenbaums, directed by his friend Wes Anderson’.