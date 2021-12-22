CartaBianca, still moments of high tension. Berlinguer to Borgonovo: “I didn’t turn down the audio, enough with this story”

Still moments of tension at “White paper“, The Rai3 talk show hosted by Bianca Berlinguer. This time at the center of the fight, in addition to the host, Luca Telese, deputy director of Tpi, And Francesco Borgonovo, deputy director de The truth. The hostess’ initial attempt to keep the tones low, after the controversies of the past weeks, did not go through. On the Green Pass issue, the two guests confronted each other raising their voices: “And Borgonovo speaks, I don’t know…”, blurted Telese showing the death curve, to demonstrate the differences for the better compared to last year.

“Borgonovo speaks and expresses his opinion. Here I decide. Borgonovo forget it, it is not here that Telese decides“, The presenter interrupted him but the journalist in connection intervened to protest the closure of his microphone:” Borgonovo does not speak because you have turned off the audio while Telese has been pontificating for an hour. So Borgonovo says goodbye and leaves. “

“I didn’t touch the audio, enough with this story“, Berlinguer tried to tone it down but the signature of the newspaper directed by Maurizio Belpietro added:“ Either you do public service or you don’t. Give space to others too “. So the landlady, visibly annoyed, turned to Telese, who is also his brother-in-law, threatening to kick him out: “Now I’m really kicking you out“. A sentence misinterpreted by Borgonovo: “You throw me out, then, but he has been pontificating for an hour, I cannot reply, at a certain point I leave”. And Berlinguer: “Enough of the audio story, can’t you see I’m not handling it? There must have been a technical problem, you cannot attribute a technical problem to this management. “