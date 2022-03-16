Cartel del Noreste attacked civil and military installations after the arrest of “El Huevo”: Sedena

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) reported that this weekend there were more than 30 attacks carried out by the Northeast Cartelafter the arrest of Juan Gerardo “N”, “The egg”, leader of said criminal group.

Of these, there were 20 attacks on military facilities, six on civilian facilities, in addition to 13 roadblocks in the Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas area, where the capo was arrested. However, despite this, the head of Sedena, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reported at a press conference that no injuries or deaths were reported.

He indicated that to reinforce security in the area, 783 elements and four artillery helicopters were deployed, among others.

“El Huevo” was deported this March 15 to the United States, since he is originally from that country and it was proven that his stay in Mexico was irregular.

read also Under Express Reservation – Does Capture of El Huevo change the hugs policy?

Once he got there, he was arrested and brought before a Texas judge who requires him for conspiracy to carry weapons, import and distribute marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine and for using minors under 18 years of age to participate in the drug traffic.

“El Huevo” faces charges in Mexico

The deportation of Juan Gerardo “N” occurred despite the fact that in Mexico he has arrest warrants.

One of them in the state of Tamaulipas for extortion and criminal association, and another in Coahuila for intentional homicide and terrorism.

read also Violence unleashes capture of leader of the Northeast Cartel

The authorities reported that these orders subsist for when they conclude their processes in the United States.

Present at the press conference were Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of Sedena; Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security; and Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, Undersecretary of the same.

jabf/rmlgv