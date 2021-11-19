“Cartel of green beans”, fine of 20 million euros by the EU Commission to Conserve Italia and Conserves France

There European Commission has fined Conserve Italia and the subsidiary Conserves France for 20 million euros for fixing quotas with other market operators, prices and market quantity of some types of preserves such as green beans, peas or mix of peas, carrots and corn. A real “sign“, According to Brussels, through which the companies involved from 15 March 200 to 10 October 2013 they tried to keep or strengthen its position in the sector of the supply of vegetables to retailers and to the catering throughout the European Economic Area.

In September 2019 Bonduelle, Croos And Cecab they had closed the case with Europe by negotiating, but Conserve Italia did not. Therefore the procedure against him is advanced. The executive vice president Margrethe Vestager he explained that “Conserve Italia has agreed with the other participants in the agreement to divide up the market and set prices of some vegetable preserves throughout Europe. Consumers have suffered the consequences of less competition and more prices high“. The fine “reflects, on the one hand, the severity behavior and, on the other hand, the importance of competition law“.