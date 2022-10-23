Carter, actors and characters: who is who in the Netflix movie | FAME

Written and directed by Jung Byung-gil, “Sump” is a netflix south korean movie which follows an agent with amnesia who is swept up on a mysterious mission in the wake of a deadly pandemic that has devastated the United States and North Korea. With no memories, he finds a device on his head and a voice in his ears gives him orders to stop him from being killed.

The protagonist played by Joo Won must rescue a girl who could save the planet from a fast-acting virus, known as ZDC, which turns those infected into zombies.

The cast of “Sump” is completed by actors such as Lee Sung-jae, Jeong Sori, Camilla Belle, Jeong So Ri and Jung Hae-Kyun, but who’s who in new korean movie Netflix?

WHO IS WHO IS “CARTER”?

1. Joo Won is Carter

Joo Won, best known for his roles in “King of Baking, Kim Takgu” (2010), “Ojakgyo Family” (2011), “Bridal Mask” (2012), “Good Doctor” (2013), “Fatal Intuition” ( 2015), “My Sassy Girl” (2017) [2] and “Alice” (2020), plays Carter, a former CIA agent known as Michael Bane who travels to North Korea for a special mission with a bomb in his mouth.

Joo Won is the protagonist of the South Korean film “Carter” (Photo: Netflix)

2. Camilla Belle is Agnes

In “Sump”, Camilla Belle, who appeared in “The Ballad of Jack and Rose” (2005), “When a Stranger Calls” (2006), “Push” (2009), “Dollface” (2019), plays Agnes, a FBI agent who informs the protagonist about his past in the CIA as Michael Bane.

Camilla Belle as Agnes in the Korean movie “Carter” (Photo: Netflix)

3. Lee Sung-jae as Kim Jong-hyuk

Lee Sung-jae, who participated in films such as “Art Museum by the Zoo”, “Attack the Gas Station”, “Barking Dogs Never Bite” and “Kick the Moon”, is in charge of giving life to Kim Jong-hyuk, North Korean lieutenant general who betrays a woman close to Carter.

Lee Sung-jae as Kim Jong-hyuk in the movie “Carter” (Photo: Netflix)

4. Jeong So Ri as Han Jung-Hee

Han Jung-Hee is a Korean woman who works for the International Labor Department and meets the protagonist of “Sump” to give specific instructions to the protagonist. Previously, Jeong So Ri appeared as Hong-seol in “The Spy Gone North” (2018) and Jiyun in “Pachinko” (2022).

Jeong So Ri as Han Jung-Hee in the movie “Carter” (Photo: Netflix)

5. Jung Jae-young as Jung Byung-ho

Known for such acclaimed films as “Silmido” (2003), “Right Now, Wrong Then” (2015), and “On the Beach at Night Alone” (2017), Jung Jae-young plays Jung Byung-ho, director of Relationships with North Korea in NIS.

Jung Jae-young as Jung Byung-ho in the movie “Carter” (Photo: Netflix)

These are the actors and characters that complete the cast of “Carter”:

Mike Colter as Smith

Jung Hae-kyun as Kim Dong-gyu

Byeon Seo-yun as Choi Yu-jin

WHAT IS “CARTER” ABOUT?

In the midst of a pandemic, a man wakes up remembering nothing. Guided by the mysterious voice of the device in his ear, he embarks on a mission fraught with danger to rescue a hostage.

This is Sumpwho, with no memory of his past except a mysterious device in his head, a lethal bomb in his mouth, and that mysterious voice, finds himself embroiled in a major operation while the CIA and North Korea are hot on his tail.

CARTER TRAILER