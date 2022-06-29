Entertainment

Cartier and his “Beautés du monde”, place Madrid in the spotlight of world luxury.

Monaco or Paris were first the places chosen by the famous maison Cartier for the itinerant presentation of its high jewelry collections. Now the magic wand touches Madrid, which has become the epicenter of luxury for a few weeks with the presentation of its new collection: “Beautes du monde”. It is not surprising that the famous firm of the luxurious Richemont group decided on the capital of Spain; Madrid, without a doubt, is fashionable. These events usually have a very high international repercussion and this city has been a “place to be” for fashion and business for some time now, linked to names of the seventh art, fashion and culture of international fame. The capital of luxury receives this important landing with an exhibition in the old British embassy decorated especially for the occasion. From the hand of Jaime Hayón, renowned Spanish industrial designer internationally recognized, comes the reform of the space exclusively for the occasion. 100 pieces from the first chapter of the collection: “Cartier tradition et haute horlogerie”, they are exhibited to the delight of the most exclusive and demanding clients of the famous firm. “We have chosen Madrid because it is an unpopular destination for many foreigners who travel to Spain. They visit Barcelona, ​​Seville, San Sebastian or Malaga before and this city is a hidden gem of beauty”, he claimed. Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier in an interview with a Spanish economic newspaper. Within this exhibition current pieces and vintage pieces, with a clear influence art deco in almost all his designs; Geometries, line tension and symmetries… Diamonds dance in perfect harmony with platinum, onyx, enamels and emeralds.

