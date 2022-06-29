Cartier and his “Beautés du monde”, place Madrid in the spotlight of world luxury.

Monaco or Paris were first the places chosen by the famous maison Cartier for the itinerant presentation of its high jewelry collections. Now the magic wand touches Madrid, which has become the epicenter of luxury for a few weeks with the presentation of its new collection: “Beautes du monde”. It is not surprising that the famous firm of the luxurious Richemont group decided on the capital of Spain; Madrid, without a doubt, is fashionable. These events usually have a very high international repercussion and this city has been a “place to be” for fashion and business for some time now, linked to names of the seventh art, fashion and culture of international fame. The capital of luxury receives this important landing with an exhibition in the old British embassy decorated especially for the occasion. From the hand of Jaime Hayón, renowned Spanish industrial designer internationally recognized, comes the reform of the space exclusively for the occasion. 100 pieces from the first chapter of the collection: “Cartier tradition et haute horlogerie”, they are exhibited to the delight of the most exclusive and demanding clients of the famous firm. “We have chosen Madrid because it is an unpopular destination for many foreigners who travel to Spain. They visit Barcelona, ​​Seville, San Sebastian or Malaga before and this city is a hidden gem of beauty”, he claimed. Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier in an interview with a Spanish economic newspaper. Within this exhibition current pieces and vintage pieces, with a clear influence art deco in almost all his designs; Geometries, line tension and symmetries… Diamonds dance in perfect harmony with platinum, onyx, enamels and emeralds.

Spectacular platinum and diamond necklace that is exhibited in the former British Embassy in the exhibition: “Cartier, tradition et haute horlogerie” within the collection: “Beautés du monde” PHOTO: Carla Cruz

The collection “Beautes du monde” represents the diversity of the most characteristic beauty of its “savoir faire”, it is an ode to design and luxury.

Sketch and jewel of the APATURA Necklace from the “Beautés du monde” collection by Cartier PHOTO: Cartier

The necklace APATURE of this collection represents “a butterfly wing with its dazzling hues. Born from the obsession with the infinitely small. It is about suggesting through an abstract composition a display of dazzling colors that evoke the image of the most wonderful of insects”.

The Liria Palace is the second place chosen by La Maison Cartier for its second event. The choice is not accidental either, as it is linked to the Alba family, one of the best known internationally, and owner of one of the most spectacular gardens in the heart of the city. His extensive connection with the art and history of Spain did the rest. An exclusive dinner and a fabulous parade were held outside the palace, where only a privileged few were able to enjoy such exclusive pieces of high jewelry. Those in charge of this parade, Alvaro Castejón and Arnaud Maillard, souls of ALVARNO, who took the opportunity to present their new haute couture collection to those present. International personalities such as the actress Emma Chamberlain, new ambassador of the firm for a few months or Florence Kasumba, Ugandan actress and Vanessa Kirby were some of those chosen to participate in the event of the year.

The actress Emma Chamberlain at the gala dinner offered by Cartier at the Palacio de Liria in Madrid PHOTO: The Reason (Custom Credit)

Contemplate the beauty of the world, preserve it and, above all, enhance it: “This is a passion that has never ceased to feed the Maison’s philosophy”. Thus, the latest collection of High Jewelry “Beautes du Monde” continue this contribution. It is a testament to Cartier’s fascination with the diversity of beauty.

Cartier IWANA necklace. PHOTO: Cartier

The necklace YO QUIERO is another spectacular jewel in this collection. The skin of a green iguana, with its texture and relief, has been the inspiration that has guided the creation studios of the Maison Cartier to bring this jewel to life. Her beauty is revealed through a necklace covered in diamonds and emeralds. As is often the case at Cartier, the idea is not to imitate nature, but to represent it in a suggestive way and restore its appearance through an abstract composition. The central motif of the necklace is made up of three Colombian emeralds with a total of 43.45 carats and a unique shape: a cabochon-cut hexagon with very pronounced edges. The facets of the cabochons are multiplied in a network of openwork triangular motifs, set or set with diamonds and emeralds, whose location and orientation have been rigorously studied. United by means of metal rings, these elements articulate a very flexible necklace. This comfort when wearing it is the result of authentic “savoir-faire” of the Maison.