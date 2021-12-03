Cartier Crash Watch sold for 861,500 euros, is an Italian record

An extremely rare 1991 Crash Watch by Cartier London, made of platinum, was auctioned by Pandolfini for € 861,500, achieving a double record. This was announced by the auction house itself, which awarded it in the late afternoon of Thursday 2 December in the headquarters of Palazzo Ramirez Montalvo in Florence during a sale of precious watches. This is the new Italian record for a watch at auction and the world record for a Crash Watch.

The figure, which far exceeds even the specimens presented at auction on the most important world watchmaking market, that of Geneva, was reached after a long competition between collectors connected by telephone from every continent. The buyer, as Pandolfini pointed out to Adnkronos, is a collector who asked to remain anonymous. The total proceeds from the auction were over 1,770,000 euros: 98 out of 110 lots were sold.

Iconic in its completely unique aesthetics for the peculiar and fascinating asymmetrical case, which inevitably contributed to marking the history and production of Cartier London, the Crash Watch is famous and unique also for the few examples produced, which make one of the most coveted and sought after watches by the greatest collectors, as well as the cult object widely sported by the American jet set.

There are more stories about the origin of the design: Francesca Brickell in her book “The Cartiers” says that it was an extravagant creation born from the collaboration between Jean-Jaques Cartier and head design Rupert Emmerson. Another version of the story is that Jean-Jaques saw a car accident on his way to work and wondered what could have happened to a normal Bagnoire watch that had suffered such a bump, so he asked Emmerson to draw a drawing of it. Whatever the truth, the two men created a watch that became synonymous with the “Roaring 60s” and an icon of that period. Today the “Crash” is recognized as the most famous wristwatch in the world.

Very few Crash watches were produced, probably only twelve in the late 1960s and to meet the growing demand of Cartier’s customers, another 12 in the late 1980s. Since 1991 the production has been moved to Paris, only a couple of special orders were still made by the London workshops. The big difference between the Paris model and the London one was the size, in fact, to make the Crash a uni-sex watch, Paris reduced the measurements by a few millimeters. Today these few millimeters make the difference, the true aficionados want their Crash to be big and therefore they have to search among those produced in London and those are really very rare. The model presented by Pandolfini is even rarer, a special order in London from 1991 and one of the few, very few ever produced in platinum.

