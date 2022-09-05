Cartier presents its latest chain bags: Panthère by Cartier

Starring Lily Collins.

French luxury brand Cartier has just revealed its handbags Panther de Cartier Chainshowcasing its inimitable expertise in both jewelry and leather goods.

Modeled by actress Lily Collins, Cartier’s Panthère bag collection combines leather with the label’s signature animal. Mimicking the feline’s fluid way of moving, the accessory has sensuous curves. Its slightly exaggerated shape has no rough edges or visible seams, resulting in a smooth and elegant bag. The closure makes a bold statement as its fierce panther head design takes center stage. The sculptural piece is crafted with eleven leather inserts for added depth, while the inner tab features an illustrated panther head for complete stylistic cohesion. Combining form with function, the bag also includes an interior pocket with a mirror.

With a varied color palette, Panthère de Cartier chain bags come in black, navy blue, beige, red, “petroleum blue”, “cream white and pale yellow”. Available in two sizes: mini and petite, the bags retail for €2,700 and €3,200 USD respectively and are available on the brand’s website.

Take a look at Cartier’s Panthère de Cartier Chain Bag campaign featuring Lily Collins in the gallery below.