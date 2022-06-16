Cartier’s high jewelery arrives at the Palacio de Liria

Cartier presents its High Jewelry collection in the heart of Madrid

If Madrid, together with Barcelona or Seville, has always been within the circle of the great European capitals, with the new luxury store openings and events of international repercussion that it has been hosting in recent months, has established itself as the ‘place to be’ for fashion and business. In addition to the openings of Valentino and Saint Laurent, in Galerías Canalejas, or Zimmerman in recent weeks, there is now the choice of the capital by Cartier to celebrate the presentation of its high jewelry collection. For the first time in its history, the luxury house has set this great event in Spain and for months has been preparing a series of appointments that have brought not only the international press to Madrid, but also famous names from the world of cinema, the culture and fashion.

Models in the rear gardens of the Palacio de Liria in Madrid. Francois GOIZE

And yes Jaime Hayón has been in charge of remodeling the old headquarters of the British embassy to house one hundred jewels from the first chapter of the collection Beautes du Mondeas well as a selection of fine jewelry pieces, Cartier Tradition Y Haute Horlogeriethe Palacio de Liria has been chosen as the space for the parade of the most spectacular pieces. A show that has gone hand in hand with the designers Alvaro Castejón and Arnaud Maillard, Alvarno, who have presented their haute couture designs in unison.

Emma Chamberlin. François Goize

Florence Kasumba. François Goize

Vanessa Kirby. François Goize

In a unique setting, a palace in the center of the city, owned by the Alba family and with a history dating back to the 18th century, the beauty of the container and the container gave way to a unique moment: a sophisticated paradeandwrapped up in a visit to the palace and a dinner in its marvelous gardens, which had as final touch the performance of the Black Eyed Peas.

White Li. François Goize

To the luxury of the stage and the pieces, a call was added to the height. Among the guests of the French maison, Golshifteh Farahani, Mariacarla Boscono, Yara Shahidi, Vanessa Kirby, JISOO, Bianca Brandolini, Virginie Efira, Emma Chamberlain, Milena Smith, Blanca Li, Florence Kasumba, Tara Emad, and Kimberley Anne Woltemas. Without a doubt, an unforgettable night in the capital.

Black Eyed Peas performance at the Liria Palace. François Goize

