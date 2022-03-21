Cartoonist Cecilio Avilés dies in Havana

The prominent Cuban cartoonist and cartoonist Cecilio Avilés Montalvo, creator of the remembered characters of Cecilín and Coti, died this Sunday in Havana at the age of 77.

Avilés, a graduate of the “San Alejandro” National School of Fine Arts, became very popular in Cuba in the 1970s and 1980s, when he alternated his work at the magazine Pioneer with a section that he had on the television “Revista de la Mañana”, in which he taught children to draw.

In those years his caricatures of Cecilín and Coti were also taken to television as cartoons.

Commenting on his death, journalist José Dos Santos, former vice president of the Union of Cuban Journalists and UNEAC, noted on his Facebook wall.

“Excellent plastic artist and graphic journalism (…). On more than one occasion I suggested that he group his participations on Wednesdays in “Buenos Días”, of a great didactic nature, to collect them in a volume of initiation to the caricature. I hope he has done it or that someone does it, for its value as training for future followers of that complex although apparently simple art, of which he was a teacher”, he stressed.

Cecilin and Coti cartoon

In addition to being a painter, screenwriter and cartoonist, Avilés dedicated a large part of his life to educating children and young people interested in the plastic arts in schools and neighborhoods.

Photo: Book cover by Cecilio Avilés to teach drawing

His community work led him to create the cultural project Imagen 3, conceived so that children and young people could acquire knowledge and skills in graphics for free.

He received the National Prize for Community Culture 2010 and was also vice president of the Commission for community cultural work and traditions of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC).

“He was one of the most popular drawing and cartoon artists among Cuban readers of all ages and creator of the much-liked characters Cecilín and Coti, among many other cartoons,” recalled UPEC.

Born in the capital in 1944, Cecilio Avilés had a degree in Art History from the University of Havana.