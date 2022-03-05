Cartoonists recommend a comic for the first Comic Book Day | Culture

Detail of the Magius poster for Comic Book Day 2022.

A tide of books and drawings; and, above all, talent. Every month dozens of fascinating comics are published in Spain. National and foreign, youth and adults, from graphic novels to manga. In bookstores there are comics for the taste of any palate. It is always a good opportunity to discover them. But today, Saturday, March 5, even a little more: Comic Book Day is celebrated for the first time on a national level. There are discounts, signatures of authors and initiatives throughout Spain, although the capital of the festivities will be Valencia, which hosts its Comic Fair until tomorrow, Sunday. To offer the reader some clues, EL PAÍS has asked 10 renowned creators for advice: each one recommends a recently published comic in Spain.

Detail of a page from ‘Tótem’, by Laura Pérez, edited by Astiberri.

Totem, by Laura Perez (Astiberri, 2022). “Laura achieves in this new comic something that is very difficult: to create an atmosphere. Through an exquisite drawing, a slow narration, silences… Totem it is a journey into a disturbing and poetic world where anything can happen”. By Paco Rock. His latest graphic novel is return to eden (Astiberri, 2020).

Cartoons from ‘The Devil and Mr. Twain’, by Koldo Azpitarte and Mikel Bao, edited by Dolmen.

The devil and Mr. Twain, by Koldo Azpitarte and Mikel Bao (Dolmen, 2022). “Mark Twain, one of the most prolific, ingenious and sharp-edged writers in the English language, was also the fascinating character, almost legendary, behind whom Samuel L. Clemens was hidden, a human being full of doubts, guilt, defects and everything. what human beings usually carry. Hanging out with Mr. Clemens and his alter ego, Mark Twain, we will also meet other legendary characters of the time, such as Tesla, Bram Stoker or Sigmund Freud. And a disturbing Henry H. Rogers, a millionaire who got Twain out of some serious financial trouble. The Devil and Mr. Twain is a deep and accurate reflection on success, identity, ambition, love and friendship. And about whether being a great creator is compatible with being a good person”. By Theresa Valero, author of Contrapass. Others’ children (Standard, 2021).

Detail of a page from ‘The Failed Lineage’, by Elisa Riera, edited by Astiberri.

the failed race, by Elisa Riera (published by Astiberri, 2022). “Elisa Riera’s first fiction comic takes us into the ins and outs of the life of a family of aristocrats who have come down. Some have titles, others farms with vineyards and other large companies, but if there is something that all of them have, it is high doses of hypocrisy and very bad milk. No character is going to like you (according to the author’s words). Of course, you will die of laughter with all of them. Riera mixes the tragedy of a family doomed to disaster with comedy and a sense of humor and irony so well written that it has reminded me personally of the grotesque Valle-Inclán and his bohemian lights. See how the characters of The failed race they try to recover the dignity they had long ago (they think it comes with a title) while destiny, immovable, laughs at them in the face, it’s quite an experience. A totally current, raw, direct and hilarious tragicomedy that follows in the footsteps of the great classics and that has given me a great time”. By Sarah Soler, author of Us (Astiberri, 2019).

Vignettes from ‘Dead Romeo’, by Santiago Sequeiros, edited by Reservoir Books.

Dead Romeo, by Santiago Sequeiros (Reservoir Books, 2021). “It’s a long-awaited comic because Sequeiros hadn’t produced anything for 20 years, but it’s also a visual experience with dirty, sickly black and white. It is a work that has multiple ways of being read, both graphically and literary, and at times it seems indecipherable; but it does not matter, because it is precisely that darkness that traps you. The format is huge and the cover is one of the best I’ve seen in a comic.” By magicus, winner of the last National Comic Award for Spring for Madrid (Autsaider, 2020).

Detail of the cover of ‘Bartleby, the writer’, by José Luis Munuera, edited by Astiberri.

Bartleby the Scrivener, by Jose Luis Munuera (Astiberri, 2021). “Everything in this comic is a hit. The first and most important, the chosen work. Despite being written in the 19th century, Melville left us a story of amazing modernity, with a portrait of the alienation of modern man that has not lost an iota of validity. For his part, Munuera, when adapting it, has done so in a very intelligent way, articulating the story through a gallery of priceless secondary characters. With a brilliant drawing, a very successful New York setting and a narrative rhythm that never falters, this little gem exposes the contradictions of a triumphant capitalist society, without giving up showing the main character’s existential dilemma in all its splendor.” By Juan Diaz Canalsco-creator with Juanjo Guarnido of the saga blacksadwhose last installment is Everything falls. First part (Editorial Standard, 2021).

Detail of a page from ‘Villanueva’, by Javi de Castro, edited by Astiberri.

Villanueva, by Javier de Castro (Astiberri, 2021). “It is a great pleasure to read a genre story (or subgenre, when it comes to folk-horror) set in our country. Spanish tradition and folklore are rich in reminiscences of those primitive and pagan beliefs, converted into festivals and hallmarks throughout our rural geography, which are the perfect breeding ground for fiction. Javi de Castro’s work is always elegant and clear both in drawing and narrative and, in the case of Villanueva, demonstrates his capacity for suspense. Suspense, more than terror, is what we find in the pages of this comic, stitched together with care and precision, through small pieces of information handled with skill and that give the narrative a classic aftertaste. But Villanueva It is not only that, it is also a story of decomposing relationships that will give rise to the blossoming of a new bond of friendship between two women. To meet wicker men you don’t have to get lost on an island off the British coast, you can also visit Villanueva”. By Mayte Alvaradorecent winner of the award for best revelation author of the Association of Critics and Disseminators of Comics by The island (Reservoir Books, 2021).

Cartoons from ‘I have seen whales’, by Javier de Isusi, edited by Astiberri.

Transparent. Stories of Colombian exile and I have seen whales, from Xavier de Isusi (Astiberri). “My great discovery has been Javier de Isusi. They have enchanted me transparent, and I have seen whales I have been fascinated by the way in which the stories are intertwined and how the characters break with the categories that are socially imposed on them. In addition, it seems to me that they are books that contain a critical message and at the same time are very sensitive”. By Gala Rocabert, co-author with Anna-Lina Mattar of In the belly button. Diaries of war and peace in Colombia (Salamander Graphic, 2021).

Cartoons from ‘Dear Dead’, by Lorenzo Montatore, edited by Sapristi.

Dear deceased, by Lorenzo Montatore (Sapristi, 2020). “Now that the name of Lorenzo Montatore is on everyone’s lips after the publication of the lie ahead (Astiberri, 2021), I think it is worth recovering and valuing a prolific career as a cartoonist that extends from Instagram posts to graphic novels, including a large number of fanzines and collaborations. But I want to dwell especially on dear departed, a hilarious and profound work where the living do not understand death, death does not understand the living and everyone sits in the corner bar to talk about their things, which are many and very important. Pop minimalism and manners go hand in hand in what is perhaps the most accessible comic by an author as resolutely traditional as he is eclectic”. By Borja Gonzalezauthor of the recent night scream (Reservoir Books, 2022).

Detail of a vignette from ‘The lie ahead’, by Lorenzo Montatore’, edited by Astiberri.

Precisely The lie ahead from lorenzo montatore (Astiberri, 2021), is another recommendation. Around the figure of Francisco Umbral, Lorenzo Montatore erects an entire cathedral dedicated to one of the most urgent issues of our time: the relationship between fiction and reality, between lies and truth. And he does it based on the graphic traditions of classic Spanish comics that he reworks in a language that is completely his own and personal. Montatore is one of the most original and brilliant personalities in contemporary Spanish comics, and this is his best work to date”. By Santiago Garcia. One of his last published works, together with the cartoonist Javier Olivaresis the adaptation of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (Astiberri, 2022).

Detail of a page from ‘Cassandra Darke’, by Posy Simmonds, edited by Salamandra Graphic.

Cassandra Darke, by Posy Simmonds (Salamander Graphic, 2020). “Posy Simmonds elaborates a police story from a satirical perspective towards contemporary London society (extrapolated to any European city), without missing an opportunity to address controversial issues with the aim of stirring consciences. The composition of the pages that combines blocks of narrative text and illustrations (even some wonderful splash page mute) with scenes in vignettes and speech bubbles in perfect harmonic balance; the characters, especially the female ones, rich in nuances and complex in their contradictions; the turns of the script and the caustic humor that underlies the way the protagonist tells us the story (continuous disqualifications and insults or scatological comments that season deep reflections on life) make us keep smiling while reading progresses without losing interest. In short, this comic is a delight!” By Alice Palmer author along with Montse Mazorriaga from One woman, one vote (Garbuix Books, 2021).