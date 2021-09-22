Cary Fukunaga, from True Detective to No Time to Die

It is not for everyone, at least not among American directors, to debut in a feature film with a film in Spanish. Yet that’s what he did Cary Joji Fukunaga with Sin nombre (2009), film centered on the member of a Mexican gang who comes into contact with a Honduran family on the way to the United States. After winning, thanks to Sin nombre, various awards, including Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival, Fukunaga would move on to direct an adaptation of Jane Eyre and the first season of True Detective, to end up directing the new film by James Bond, No Time to Die, which will hit our theaters on September 30th from Universal Pictures.

The term you are looking for is “eclectic”. But on the other hand we are talking about a director with a decidedly uncommon background: the son of a third generation Japanese-American father (born in a prison camp during the Second World War) and a Swedish-American mother, 100% Californian, scion of a family of teachers and scientists, Cary is passionate about history, wants to be a snowboarder and in the end he decides to go to the cinema. His varied background is perfectly mirrored by his versatility in the work: from an immigration drama to a costume film, to then direct a war film set in Africa (Beasts of No Nation) and two high-profile television projects. In which the television term would be better to put it in quotes, for it to be True Detective that Maniac struggles to fit into predetermined categories.

The first season of True Detective, made for HBO and written by Nic Pizzolatto, is the work that has transformed him from Cary Fukunaga to CARY JOJI FUKUNAGA, from promise to name on which to bet when looking for a commercial project made with an air of authorship and intelligence. It is also one of the works he has relaunched Matthew McConaughey in the collective imagination, giving him a complex and tormented part, exactly what the actor was looking for at the time to depart from his career in rom-com. The first season of True Detective it captures the zeitgeist so well that it generates a para-religious following, ready to pour buckets of guano on season 2, perhaps the most misunderstood television season ever.

Beasts of No Nation comes the following year and is a bit ‘seen as the litmus test, or it goes or breaks it. Critics await him around the corner, alternately saying “See? I knew it was a rip off “or” A great confirmation “. But the Netflix movie, however well made and not without a vision, does not tip the balance either to one side or the other. At that point the project arrives. Indeed, IT project.

Fukunaga is chosen to direct It on behalf of Warner Bros. Already at the time there is talk of a film in two parts, and the director seems to have quite radical ideas about the adaptation of the text of Stephen King. And it is perhaps precisely for this unusual artistic vision that Fukunaga chooses to leave the project shortly before shooting, in the summer of 2015.

Immediately after he chooses to change his trajectory once again and returns to collaborate with Netflix, this time for a very ambitious miniseries. Is titled Maniac and is interpreted by two growing stars such as Emma Stone And Jonah Hill. It is the story of two problematic people who meet when they become part of a pharmaceutical trial that should solve their problems forever. Maniac, created by the director together with Patrick Somerville and based on a Norwegian series, it is a strange, hypnotic object, set in a sort of parallel reality with a retro taste, which talks about human relationships with a sci-fi / lysergic tone and stands on the shoulders of two very close-knit stars.

An excellent business card for a career that, however varied and interesting, has not yet focused on a direction. Cary Fukunaga knows how to do everything, has a taste for staging and dreamlike atmospheres, but, also thanks to the debacle of It, has not yet found the pivot around which to make the decisive turning point. And that’s where Bond comes in, James Bond.

In a kind of strange retaliation, Fukunaga inherits Bond 25 from Danny Boyle, who had developed it together with the screenwriter John Hodge but he had left production a few months after shooting (then scheduled for December 2018). Looking for a replacement within sixty days to be able to keep the release date firm (we’re talking about pre-Covid), Eon Productions proposed the film to Cary Fukunaga, who had previously expressed interest in the saga and had also been considered for directing. from Specter, before Sam Mendes decided to return.

With the entry of Fukunaga, the project turns into No Time to Die and becomes a Bond from the Guinness Book of Records. It is the first canonical film in the saga to be directed by an American director, and it is only the third to be written by a woman. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in fact involved, at the request of Daniel Craig, to revise the script of Neal Purvis And Robert Wade (with uncredited drafts of Paul Haggis And Scott Z. Burns). Before her, she had only been there Johanna Harwood, co-writer of Agent 007 – License to Kill And A 007, from Russia with love.

No Time to Die will hit theaters next week after a long wait caused by the pandemic. And finally we can get an idea of ​​what a Bond directed by the author of True Detective And Maniac. Who, moreover, would have liked to set two-thirds of the film in Bond’s head, only to then understand for himself that such a thing would have probably thrown him out of this mega-production as well. What will be the compromise between your original vision and the needs of a major? We will find out soon.

Meanwhile, Cary Fukunaga did not sit idle and is already working on his next project. Once again it’s a return to quality TV, as the director of the first three episodes of Masters of the Air, third part in the World War II saga produced by Steven Spielberg And Tom Hanks, after Band of Brothers And The Pacific. Instead of HBO, this time there will be Apple TV +.