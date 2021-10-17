Cary Fukunaga – No Time to Die – Reviews

Let’s turn the clock back exactly 16 years. It is October 2005 and Daniel Craig is announced to the world as the new James Bond interpreter in the cinema, after the four films by Pierce Brosnan, thus beating fierce competition that has seen him prevail over two names like Colin Farrell and Clive Owen. He is 37 years old and the historical producers of the saga, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have staked everything on him after having appreciated his skills in The Pusher (in original Layer Cake, by Matthew Vaughn). Rough features, lashing irony and not exactly elegant, Craig was not enthusiastically received by the public and by fans of the saga: too ugly (??), too blond (??) the most frequent criticisms, which did not take into account his cinematic endeavors – apart from the very good The Pusher, also He was my father by Sam Mendes (which years later he will find again in the Bondian saga) and above all Munich by Steven Spielberg. In short, since his official appointment, Daniel Craig has been a breaking point in the saga at the fifty-year time.

After the last tired episodes with Brosnan – who closed his cycle with what is probably the worst film of the saga, Death can wait – needed a breath of fresh air. So, via the sci-fi gadgets, via the class and the savoir-faire that characterized the character until then and welcome inexperience. The new James Bond has just been promoted to double zero and has no time to decide whether to drink a shaken Vodka Martini or a stirred one (the epic answer still rings, “Do I look like I give a damn “), just as he doesn’t have time to decide who to trust. In fact, he falls prey to the charm of Vesper Lindt who regularly betrays him. The old James Bond would quickly forget, Daniel Craig’s new James Bond will carry this burden to the end, never forgetting. Basically we are still talking about the first great love, and that, you know, is never forgotten. Under the guidance mature and capable of Martin Campbell – who had once reshaped Bond’s world with the best Goldeneye – Daniel Craig’s James Bond is probably the one that comes closest to Ian Fleming’s written page while retaining some original features that will make it immediately recognizable from previous iterations. The acrobatics, the hand-to-hand fight, his ruthlessness, bring him closer to the main reference model that in those years had recoded the action / espionage genre, namely Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne.

Casino Royale is a triumph: 616 million dollars grossed in the world (the highest ever in the saga up to Skyfall), almost 200 million more than the previous film and a unanimous applause for Craig who from now on will enter the hearts of fans of the saga, even if he will always remain a hard core of inflexible purists – the one really hard to die. But the innovations do not end there, as becomes immediately evident from the next chapter. Quantum of Solace picks up exactly where it left off Casino Royale, a real direct sequel: it is the first time in the saga and perfectly consistent with the recent prevailing production model. No more unrelated adventures but a continuity to work on and a character in constant evolution. The film of Marc Foster, however, due to enormous problems in the production phase and especially in the script, it almost risks compromising the Craig phenomenon (the theme of the exploitation of the planet’s energy resources is suggestive, but unfortunately dropped in an unclear context, moreover little helped by sequences action this time so uninspired). However, the process of deconstruction of the Bond icon continues and here too there are key elements in Craigh’s path: we no longer see the infallible agent, but the man blinded by revenge.

The entrance of Sam Mendes is of paramount importance in the economics of the James Bond tale man and icon. It is for completely antithetical reasons in the two films he directed: Skyfall And Specter. The first is a sophisticated psychological thriller based on returning the terrorist threat into which the contemporary world has sunk and at the same time setting up an imposing family drama by paying maniacal attention to the description of a villain in all similar but also profoundly different from Bond himself. Thus it turns out that Skyfall sacrifices Bond to focus on Javier Bardem’s Raoul Silva – just as Christopher Nolan sacrificed Christian Bale’s Batman to focus on Heath Ledger’s Joker – and resulting in a premeditated and decidedly evocative return to origins: James Bond returns to being the Agent 007 that we all knew – not surprisingly after he died and rose again – the man of Providence who saves everyone from trouble. But not before a last farewell with that beloved / hated figure of M (adre) and a confrontation between the walls of the family. On the contrary, in Specter Mendes focuses all his attention on Bond, on whom he models the narrative and from whose past he even extrapolates the origins of the villain par excellence of the entire saga: Franz Oberhauser, or Ernst Stavro Blofeld, now in its seventh cinematic iteration. Mendes seems to want to further pronounce a constant dialogue with all the previous films of the saga (he had already done so with the return of the legendary Aston Martin DB5 in Skyfall) and suggest the capital importance of Craig / Bond within it: no longer a mere spectator of events, but the main generator of a narrative increasingly traceable to soap opera patterns.

This is where the work of Cary Fukunaga for No Time to Die. The first American director to direct a film in the saga, Fukunaga philologically continues the discourse begun by Specter, where melancholy replaces the nostalgia of the latest excursions. The melancholy (which often goes hand in hand with romance) about a life that could have been but was not: the love story with the Proustian Madeleine Swann that wears out and burns quickly like a sheet of paper under the stars and the blinding sun of Matera (all the beautiful sequences set in Italy). This time the past comes back to knock not only on the door of the protagonist but also on that of the partner, the very brief idyll ends and evaporates at a railway track (with Craig motionless in front of the windows of the passing train, as if it were a film that turns and slowly proceeds towards its exhaustion). Fukunaga constantly moves in the territory of dreams and memories, aided by the splendid photography of Linus Sandgren: from the magnificent opening on the snow in which the Mephistophelic figure of Lyutsifer Safin appears, to the aforementioned prologue in Italy; I leave for five years and we plunge back into the exotic locations that had characterized the old films of the saga: we are therefore in Jamaica, where we meet the new Agent 007, Nomi, a dry answer to all those who were clamoring for a 007 woman and also a clear statement of intent in one fell swoop: James Bond is one and will never change either gender or ethnicity.

The pentalogy of Craig’s Bond has also helped to refine not a little the concept of Bond Girl: if we exclude the embarrassing parenthesis of Gemma Arterton in Quantum of Solace, the female figures have always deserved a place alongside the protagonist and built a dialogue with him made of empathy and mutual respect: from Eva Green to Olga Kurylenko, from Naomi Harris to Léa Seydoux, the latter protagonist of a real metamorphosis between Specter And No Time to Die; the aforementioned Nomi by Lashana Lynch and the Paloma by Ana de Armas, protagonist of another great sequence of Fukunaga’s film, the one set in Cuba, fill this cauldron.

There would be so much to talk about: from the criminal plan of the villain of Rami Malek who dialogues in a surprising (and completely unpremeditated) way with the current pandemic situation (a world in which for a year and a half we have been forced to remain separated from our affetti…), to the opening song inspired by Billie Eilish, the youngest singer ever to perform the opening of a film of the saga (a hook provided to the new generations) and how to forget the magnificent chase through the streets of Matera with a James Bond immobilized by despair, sitting motionless and helpless in his Aston Martin battered by bullets, a metaphor for the profound traumas suffered up to that moment.

The considerable duration, 163 minutes making it the longest film in the saga, brings No Time To Die to be not only the last act of a story (the stories of Blofeld and Felix Leiter, who returns after two absent films, also find their conclusion), but the explicit film and completes the transformation of James Bond from icon to man, from synonym of elegance to container of unresolved fragility. The reference to the past is strong (the villain has a very classic story and recalls the first great villain of the saga, Dr. No di Licence to kill, so much so that at one point Satin is even called “doctor”) but so is the driving force towards a future that will never materialize (this is not the place for spoilers).

Yet it’s not a new sensation for the saga. We had just forgotten it. It happened in one of the most underrated films – and for the writer one of the best ever: On her Majesty’s secret service, only film with George Lazemby protagonist (he is also recalled through the repechage of Louis Armstrong’s opening song on the finale). That too was a breakthrough film: it put an end to the Sean Connery period and proposed a James Bond less ironic than its predecessor and much more braggart; made him meet love and then rip it off him in the last heartbreaking sequence. Do you remember anything? This is probably the real magic of No Time to Die: build a gigantic and heartbreaking goodbye to Daniel Craig and at the same time converse with the saga in a different way from all the previous films and taking the most outsider film of all as a model.

Credits, no time to die, why James Bond will return …