Caryn Lyons reached number one on Billboard

carin leon continues to climb the popularity charts and has already reached the top bill boardon top which recognizes the most popular songs regional Mexican,

The man from Hermosillo took first place in “Regional Mexican Airplay” with your subject “Indispensable”, on this week’s list. The theme remained on the chart for 12 weeks, and last week it was at number five.

“Indispensable” stands up “Not That I Want To Go” Of Alexander fernandez, “It’s Not a Lie” Of regulated force , ms band, “and supports” Of cluster adamant And Nathan Daring, and of “weak” Of yahritza And His Summary X cluster Limit,

It comes from the single “Colmillo de Leche”, a record production that was released last May.

like with other hits “First Date” And “Come back”The album with the most copies on various digital music platforms has managed to do so on the list.

His latest songs have created huge acceptance carin Lion One of the most listened to Mexican artists globally. Soon, he will end the best year of his career with his debut performance on 24 November Social class Of Bulls Mexico,

for his part, “First Date” reached number two Top 100 Songs Mexico Of youtube music and in the weekly Top Song Mexico Of Spotify, just back “Lady Gaga”simple thing that weight Wing Will also be recording with him from Sonora Gabbit crossbowman,

for his part, “Milk Fang” Included in the top five most listened to albums in the national territory Spotify, behind “A Summer Without You” Of Bad bunny, “Mountain Cream” Of Nathanael spout, “beginning” Of cluster Limit And “Produce” Of weight Wing,

