Casa Haas will be adorned with ‘My memories of Cabaret’, in tribute to Rafael Vázquez

MAZATLÁN.- Great local voices will come together this Friday, July 29, at Casa Haas, to pay a posthumous tribute to the singer Rafael Vázquez, in the concert “My memories of Cabaret”, a free event that the Municipal Institute of Culture, Tourism and Art of Mazatlan offers tourists and locals.

Hour

It will be from 7:00 p.m. when the artists take the stage, on this occasion Sergio Castellanos will be on piano, Luis Ornelas on guitar, and the group Salty Feet, who will accompany the soloists Radha Murillo, Marysol Calles, Priscila Irigoyen, Flor Estrada, Madaí Leyva, Jorge Palacios, Julio Recinos, Noel Osuna, Hugo Gova and Luis García.

Some of the songs that will be performed will be a selection from the album “My memories of Cabaret” that includes “My reason”, “Falsos Juramentos”, “Falsa”, “Hoja Seca”, and without missing his creations such as “My best sadness” and “The padlock”.

Admission will be free and with limited forum.