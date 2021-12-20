‘Casa Milan’ sold to a real estate fund | A league

Milan sells Casa Milan. After purchasing the building in recent months, today the official transfer of the property has arrived. “Section One of the Inarcassa RE Fund, a real estate fund managed by Fabrica SGR and fully subscribed by Inarcassa (National Insurance and Assistance Fund for Freelance Engineers and Architects), acquired the property known as” Casa Milan “: not only modern headquarters of the historic sports club, but also a place open to citizens, Rossoneri fans and all sports enthusiasts that hosts the Mondo Milan Museum, the Milan Store, the ticket office and Casa Milan Bistrot ”, reads the note from the real estate fund.

On 23 February, the Rossoneri club had purchased the Casa Milan property from Vittoria Assicurazioni for “a consideration of € 41,919 thousand”, according to the company’s financial statements at 30 June 2021. An operation that was born in December 2020, when the Rossoneri club exercised the option to purchase Casa Milan at a price below the market value of the property.

For this reason, during 2021, Milan evaluated various opportunities, up to an agreement with the Inarcassa RE Fund. As learned from Football and Finance, at an economic level, the sale translates into an important financial contribution, equal to approximately 20 million euros, which is part of the sustainable competitiveness path for the club, however held back by a strong imbalance still existing between revenues and costs.

As for the future of Casa Milan, the company will continue to be housed in the building, which will remain the club’s headquarters, the headquarters of the Mondo Milan Museum, the Milan Store, the ticket office and Casa Milan Bistrot. A modern venue in which the Rossoneri club will continue to invest, as demonstrated by the recent launch of the “Studios: Milan Media House”, an innovative media production and distribution hub.