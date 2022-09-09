Casablanca & Globe-Trotter Jointly Launch A Luxury Luggage Collection

casablanca on Wednesday launched a line of co-branded suitcases in collaboration with the famous luggage manufacturer Globetrotterthe favorite accessory brand of many celebrities and world leaders, such as Queen Elizabeth II, explorer Sir Edmund Hillary, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, but also Daniel Craig, David Beckham, Kate Moss and Emma Watson.

winking at the Fall/Winter 2022 collection “Le Monde Diplomatique” of Casablanca, with a classic retro 70s and opulent jet set era aesthetic, the collection features six items ranging from large and small trolleys to smaller suitcases, including a vanity box and minaudière. Each piece is crafted with an aluminum exterior, accompanied by bamboo handles and brass hardware, while the interior is lined with the Aviation Check pattern developed by Casablanca to evoke the colors of the French flag.

In addition, a 22-carat gold enamel plate bearing the French brand’s logo adorns the front of each accessory.

The Casablanca x Globe-Trotter luggage collection is available now online via Globetrotter and in flagship Globe-Trotter stores at London’s Burlington Arcade and Tokyo’s Ginza. Their prices vary from €1,895 for a compact case to €5,045 for a large suitcase.