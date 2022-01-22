Casalmaggiore Forensic Medicine resumes business

CASALMAGGIORE – From 28 January 2022 the Territorial Legal Medicine of Casalmaggiore resumes activity. There are two locations: the counter open to the public in the center of Casalmaggiore in Piazza Garibaldi; the clinics active at the Oglio Po Hospital (via Staffolo 51, Vicomoscano – 1 floor).

The choice to diversify the locations arises from the need to use suitable places that allow full compliance with the anti Covid-19 prevention regulations.

An appointment is required to access both services.

ACTIVITIES CARRIED OUT BY THE LEGAL MEDICINE CLINIC.

1. ASSESSMENT COMMISSION FOR CIVIL INVALIDITY RECOGNITION AND LAW 104/92

2. MEDICAL LEGAL CERTIFICATION OFFICE

Issues the following certifications:

driving license eligibility

carrying and holding weapons

certificate of significantly reduced walking (disabled parking)

seat belt exemption

early disqualification from work (high-risk pregnancy)

TO ACCESS THE SERVICES.

Access to the counter and clinics is by appointment only by calling the numbers:

0372 408 603 from Monday to Friday, from 8.30 to 12.30

0375 284 140 Wednesday and Friday, from 8.30 to 12.30

By sending an email to

medlegale.cremona@asst-cremona.it

For further information and for the forms consult the website:

https://www.asst-cremona.it/medicina-legale-territoriale-casalmaggiore

COMPLIANCE WITH COVID-19 PREVENTION RULES.