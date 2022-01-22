Casalmaggiore Forensic Medicine resumes business

CASALMAGGIORE – From 28 January 2022 the Territorial Legal Medicine of Casalmaggiore resumes activity. There are two locations: the counter open to the public in the center of Casalmaggiore in Piazza Garibaldi; the clinics active at the Oglio Po Hospital (via Staffolo 51, Vicomoscano – 1 floor).
The choice to diversify the locations arises from the need to use suitable places that allow full compliance with the anti Covid-19 prevention regulations.
An appointment is required to access both services.
ACTIVITIES CARRIED OUT BY THE LEGAL MEDICINE CLINIC.
1. ASSESSMENT COMMISSION FOR CIVIL INVALIDITY RECOGNITION AND LAW 104/92
2. MEDICAL LEGAL CERTIFICATION OFFICE
Issues the following certifications:
- driving license eligibility
- carrying and holding weapons
- certificate of significantly reduced walking (disabled parking)
- seat belt exemption
- early disqualification from work (high-risk pregnancy)
TO ACCESS THE SERVICES.
Access to the counter and clinics is by appointment only by calling the numbers:
- 0372 408 603 from Monday to Friday, from 8.30 to 12.30
- 0375 284 140 Wednesday and Friday, from 8.30 to 12.30
By sending an email to
- medlegale.cremona@asst-cremona.it
For further information and for the forms consult the website:
https://www.asst-cremona.it/medicina-legale-territoriale-casalmaggiore
COMPLIANCE WITH COVID-19 PREVENTION RULES.
- The service is accessed only if Coronavirus negative, asymptomatic and apyretic
- It is mandatory to wear a protective mask without a valve;
- It is necessary to sanitize your hands