Casalmaggiore, Marconi Gym, Diotti and Nido Aroldi candidates for the PNRR calls

With the dgr XI / 5685 of 15 December 2021 «Lombardy Plan – Determinations regarding the use of contributions for interventions relating to the building structures of educational and training institutions – Economic recovery fund – regional law 4 May 2020 n. 9 – Approval of the criteria of the “Space for school” call and regional planning of school building interventions in implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, followed by a Public Notice concerning “Expression of interest for the collection of needs relating to the assets of school building of local authorities in Lombardy “, the Lombardy Region intends to prepare a regional list of interventions consistent with the PNRR intervention lines in the field of school building for the purpose of their enhancement within the notices prepared by the Ministry of Education in implementation of the Ministerial Decree 2 December 2021 and preliminary to the formation of the next Three-year Regional School Building Program.

The list of projects selected through the Expression of Interest, broken down by type, will constitute the List of regional needs for school construction in the Lombardy Region with a three-year validity. Among the possible interventions are the construction of new schools, extensions, new canteens or school gyms or the safety and redevelopment of existing schools or school gyms.

The Municipality of Casalmaggiore, with three Council resolutions (nos. 4-5-6 of 2022), has chosen to nominate three works. The first concerns the seismic upgrading of the “Aroldi” kindergarten, of which it already has an executive project worth 950 thousand euros, already in the public works plan. “This is a ready project – says Mayor Bongiovanni – that we already presented to the press months ago, it serves to increase the safety of our nursery against seismic events and to make it more efficient in terms of energy”.







The other two resolutions of the council concern the redevelopment of two existing school gyms, namely the gym in via Marconi and the gym of the Diotti middle schools. “The most important intervention – continues the Mayor – is the one on the Marconi gym and concerns the” CONSERVATIVE RESTORATION WITH FUNCTIONAL AND SEISMIC ADJUSTMENT “, the project is being developed, the figure is around one and a half million to improve the seismic building, expand the gym with new changing rooms, a new technical room, arranging the former caretaker’s house and converting it to gym spaces “.

While another intervention is planned on the “Diotti” gymnasium: “it is an energy efficiency which involves the” REDEVELOPMENT of the HEATING SYSTEM of the gymnasium, which will be detached from the rest of the school, and the replacement of the wall windows, the project is being developed, the total cost of the intervention is approximately € 200,000.00. We therefore adhere to this manifestation of interest by presenting project files.

These projects by February 28 will then be candidates for the specific PNRR call for school buildings, already issued at national level.

